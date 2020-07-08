FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AV technology integrator and government IT solutions pioneer, BIS Digital has signed a contract with Camden County, Georgia to add wireless presentation, video conferencing and webcasting technology to their court technology system. The solution entails equipping Camden County Superior Court with CYNAP, an all-in-one wireless presentation and collaboration system. The new technology addresses some of the physical challenges of re-opening the courts which were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
"We're proud to offer virtual courtroom technology to help Camden County ensure access to justice while protecting the health of its citizens," says BIS Digital President Steve Coldren. "We look forward to our continued partnership throughout the pandemic and beyond."
"When I learned BIS Digital offered virtual court technology, I was hopeful it could help us comply with the Superior Court of The Brunswick Judicial Circuit COVID-19 Operating Plan," says Superior Court Clerk Joy Lynn Turner. "Thankfully, it not only addresses some of the challenges posed with social distancing, but it integrates with our existing public address (PA) and digital court recording (DCR) systems."
The Operating Plan incorporates guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Public Health and stipulates that all visitors not from the same household must maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet. It also mandates new maximum room capacity figures, limiting the number of persons permitted in the courtroom gallery.
CYNAP and its web publishing feature means family members and observers not directly involved in the case can view the proceedings electronically in the jury assembly room. The video streaming feature will enable the Court to broadcast non-closed sessions live on YouTube.
The system, which includes a media player, supports good hygiene and further reduces risk of Coronavirus transmission by allowing participating attorneys to share with individuals both inside and outside of the courtroom documents, videos and audio files by wirelessly connecting their own devices.
Camden County's Magistrate Court plans to use CYNAP to communicate with the county's detention center, and other courts and county divisions are considering the technology due to its versatility, reliability, and ease of use.
"This upgrade fits well with the county's strategic plan to become a leading technology hub," according to County Administrator Steve Howard. "Integrating CYNAP into our county systems in addition to the development of Spaceport Camden, a future space research center and commercial rocket launch site, puts us one step closer to positioning our community as a world-class technology leader."
About BIS Digital
BIS Digital provides integrated AV and digital recording technology for courts, government, and law enforcement agencies. Its digital recording software, DCR, serves as the centerpiece of its comprehensive 360-degree service that includes system design, programming, hardware procurement, installation, integration, training, and technical support. Visit www.bisdigital.com.
