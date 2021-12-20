NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bite Investments has established a New York City office and named a head of the Americas to help lead its U.S. expansion in the alternative investments sector. Bite's mission is to utilize its technology platform to expand access to the alternative investment ecosystem.
Bite has also named Sean P. Clifford, CFA as President - Americas to grow the sales and tech positions of Bite and leverage the opportunities in the U.S. market. Clifford has over 25 years' experience in the alternative investments industry including leadership roles in sales and portfolio management at several leading alternative investment firms including GoldenTree, ZAIS Group, Silvercrest Asset Management and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette.
"Bite's platform offers the market a powerful, end-to-end enterprise solution to streamline and digitize how it engages with potential and existing investors. In addition, our marketplace provides access to premier alternative investment funds at minimums below what is typical in the institutional market, said Clifford. "Bite is well positioned to capitalize on the continued expansion of the private market asset class as it moves beyond institutional investors and individual investors can take advantage of the diversification and compelling returns which institutions have benefitted from for the last twenty years. Our objective is to assist in the democratization of this asset class, and we are convinced we have the platform to do so."
About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a financial technology company created to expand access to alternative investments. The company's enterprise solution helps fund managers utilize a digital platform to streamline their client's diligence, compliance, distribution, client onboarding and investor relations processes and workflows. Bite's investment solutions bring alternative investments out of the institutional market, making them accessible to a larger audience. Bite Investments is a fintech company led by an international team with extensive experience in alternative investments, financial engineering, and technology. Bite has offices and customers in Asia, Europe, and is expanding within North America. Learn more at https://www.biteinvestments.com/.
# # #
Press Contacts:
PR Representative Lauren Paquet
Phone: +1 212-805-3014
Head of Communications and Marketing Anna Hellstrand
Phone: +44 7481280115
Media Contact
Lauren Paquet, Rubenstein Public Relations, 1 212-805-3014, lpaquet@rubensteinpr.com
SOURCE Bite Investments