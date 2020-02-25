Bite_Mi_Asian_Kitchen_Logo.jpg

Bite Mi Asian Kitchen Logo

 By Bite Mi

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Bite Mi's original location, the company announces a second restaurant coming soon to Cypress, CA.  

Bite Mi's debut restaurant, a popular quick-service eatery specializing in premium banh mi sandwiches and more, is located at LBX's Hangar food court in Long Beach, CA. The new Cypress restaurant, slated for a spring 2020 opening, will mirror the first location's menu, with exciting additions like garlic noodles, spring rolls, and specialty drinks from OC-based Tastea. An array of new banh mi options such as a burger banh mi and a pastrami banh mi will also be featured.  

In addition to an expanded menu, the Cypress location will open early for breakfast, and offer hearty breakfast banh mi sandwiches.  

Bite Mi Cypress will be located at: 5895 Katella Ave., Suite E, Cypress, CA, 90630  

More information about Bite Mi's Grand Opening will be released in the near future. For advance inquiries, please contact Danielle Tallungan at danielle@tastea.net.  

The first Bite Mi opened in 2019 in Long Beach, CA. Their goal is to recreate the food of traditional banh mi restaurants in California's Little Saigon, and elevate those dishes by utilizing the highest quality, fresh ingredients and bold, innovative flavor combinations. www.bitemi.com

Press Contact: Danielle Tallungan  
danielle@tastea.net 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.