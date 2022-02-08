GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, and TEKLYNX, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced their development of native embedded printer drivers for optimized speed and quality of barcode label design and printing for manufacturers around the globe.
By integrating BIXOLON's cutting edge printing devices with TEKLYNX's labeling technology, the collaboration around the development of native embedded printers drivers delivers a comprehensive and flexible labeling solution to meet the demands for a wide range of environments.
The TEKLYNX native printer drivers are fully tested to work seamlessly with BIXOLON's industrial, desktop, RFID, and specialty printers:
- XT5-40
- XD5-40d
- XD5-40t
- XD3-40d
- XD3-40t
- XM7-20
- XM7-40
- SPP-L3000
- XL5-40
- XT2-40
- SLP-DX220
- SLP-DX223
- SLP-TX220
- SLP-TX223
Native embedded printer drivers, such as those developed by TEKLYNX and BIXOLON, are developed to work specifically for these solutions and allow users to take advantage of the printer-resident fonts and barcode symbologies for true WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) barcode label printing.
"The addition of BIXOLON driver support for the TEKLYNX suite of software gives access to labeling solutions desired by many of our customers. We are excited to accelerate our global label printer category growth with this collaborative development," stated Ryan Persaud, Sr. NA Channel Business Manager - Thermal Printing Solutions.
"We are excited about the new developments around native embedded printer drivers with BIXOLON. These printer drivers are created to ensure that the TEKLYNX barcode label design software can speak to the BIXOLON printers in their language so that speed and quality of the BIXOLON printers are optimized, offering better solutions to barcode better," said Travis Wayne, TEKLYNX Product Manager.
To learn more, visit teklynx.com/bixolon.
About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. To learn more about BIXOLON's printing devices, visit bixolonusa.com or call your local BIXOLON representative.
About TEKLYNX
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
Media Contact
Liz Crouch, BIXOLON America, 858-764-4580, liz.crouch@bixolonusa.com
SOURCE BIXOLON America