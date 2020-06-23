LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for BIZCON SoCal (www.BIZCONSoCal.com), the region's premier small business conference will feature two days of resources, tools and techniques designed to help small businesses navigate pandemic recovery and thrive in a new economy. This year's conference will be presented online to accommodate the Southern California Safer-at-home ordinance, but will provide equally powerful content.
Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce will open the conference with an address about the state of small business and its power to fuel our economy. "Entrepreneurs are the innovators and job creators, small businesses power Los Angeles' dynamic economy. Over 90% of L.A. County businesses are small enterprises that employ more than 3.9 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the small business community. We need systems to support our small businesses and this conference is about rising above the health and economic crisis, reimaging our role and thriving in a new economy that will emerge," said L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Maria S. Salinas.
The L.A. Area Chamber has lined-up two powerhouse women to keynote BIZCON SoCal. Kathy Ireland, CEO & Chief Designer for kathy ireland® Worldwide, is a global designer and trendsetter. Ireland is considered one of the most influential people in fashion today, she leads a design and marketing firm that skillfully translates trends for all markets and price points.
Nely Galán, the keynote speaker for day 2 of the conference, is an entrepreneur and founder of the Adelante Movement. Galán a self-made media mogul, was the first Latina president of Entertainment for Telemundo and is an Emmy Award-winning producer of more than 700 shows. She is also the New Your Times bestselling author of the book "Self-Made, Becoming Empowered, Self-Reliant and Rich in Every Way." The Adelante Movement was founded to empower and train women in entrepreneurship through a series of free webinars and self-made stories available on her online platform.
This year's presenting sponsor is Bank of the West, a true community leader that is taking action and supporting activities that help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities.
It's time to #RISEandTHRIVE as we tackle our business community's challenges and celebrate L.A. entrepreneurs' resilient and innovative spirit. BIZCON is open to the public, free to all L.A. Area Chamber Members and $10 to the public. View BIZCONSoCal.com for timely updates on speakers, breakout sessions, event information and to RSVP today.
