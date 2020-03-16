GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. ("Black Diamond"), a leading alternative asset management firm with over $9 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Rodney S. Cohen as Head of Private Equity.
Mr. Cohen will have responsibility for managing Black Diamond's portfolio of private equity funds, consisting of the BDCM Opportunity Funds II, III, IV, and V, aggregating approximately $4 billion in capital.
Commenting on the appointment, Stephen H. Deckoff, Black Diamond's Managing Principal, said, "We are extremely pleased to have Rodney lead our private equity team. I have known Rodney for more than 40 years and we have been investors together over the past 20 years. We are excited at the critical role he will play in enabling our firm to continue to successfully identify and capitalize on opportunities in our investment platform. Rodney's proven track record, insight, and expertise make him a tremendous addition to our firm."
Mr. Cohen has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. He most recently served as Managing Director and Co-Head of The Carlyle Group's Carlyle Equity Opportunity Funds I and II. Mr. Cohen served as Co-Chair of the investment committees of both funds and also served on the investment committees of Carlyle Global Partners, Carlyle Power Partners, and Carlyle Energy Mezzanine Fund I and II.
"I am thrilled to be joining Black Diamond. Steve and his team have a proven 25-year track record of performance through disciplined investment," stated Mr. Cohen. "I look forward to working with them to make the coming years even better. I also want to note that it was a privilege to work with the talented people at Carlyle over the past decade and I wish them continued success."
Prior to joining Carlyle in 2010, Mr. Cohen served as Co-Managing Partner with Pegasus Capital Advisors, a middle market investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. Prior to that he practiced law with Anderson, Kill, Olick & Oshinsky in New York.
Mr. Cohen earned his JD from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his BA with honors from Franklin & Marshall College.
About Black Diamond Capital Management:
Black Diamond is a leading alternative asset management firm with over $9 billion in assets under management across four complementary investment platforms: Control Distressed/Private Equity Funds, a Non-Control Distressed investment fund, a Hedge Fund and CLOs and other structured vehicles.