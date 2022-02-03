LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Black Hills Film Festival is utilizing Film Festival Flix's virtual venue solution to provide streaming access of their festival lineup to audiences beyond their Hill City, South Dakota home base. Despite the pandemic forcing the postponement of in-person dates to May 31-June 6, Black Hills is able, thanks to Film Festival Flix's robust streaming platform, to launch the thirteenth edition of their festival, keeping their intended February dates intact online.
The festival has traditionally made the presentation of films concerning Native American life a programmatic priority, and 2022 is no exception. Through use of Film Festival Flix's user-friendly service, Black Hills Film Festival extends their reach, bridging access to the many reservations and rural areas far outside the in-person festival's historic borders.
Featuring a 40-film lineup of narrative features, documentaries, and short form work, the 13th annual festival is a celebration of cinema and culture that presents collections highlighting the work of Native American, South Dakotan, and Canadian filmmakers, as well as additional curated titles sourced from around the globe.
Just prior to the festival, a free Virtual Festival Launch Party will be available for all to enjoy on February 5 on Film Festival Flix. Viewers can expect to enjoy a highlights reel of film previews, filmmaker interviews, special guests and a free short film screening during the event.
Festival highlights:
The Way Home
In 1990, Congress passed a law known as The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) with Tribes in the nation fighting for its passage. The following year, the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe became the first Tribe in the U.S. to request and return human remains of their ancestors from the Smithsonian Institution. The Way Home follows the journey made from northeastern South Dakota to Washington D.C. and back again. (45 mins.)
Wheeler's Everest
On March 18,1921, the first expedition to Everest departed from Darjeeling, India to Tibet on a 360-mile trek to find a route to the world's highest mountain. On this all-British Expedition was a lone Canadian: WWI veteran, surveyor and climber Major Oliver Wheeler. Wheeler's Everest is a personal and intimate journey taking Oliver's great grandson on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, highlighting the brave man behind the discovery of the 'doorway' to Everest. (78 mins.)
Bruce & Tass Bicycle China
World cyclists, adventurers, authors, photographers, and husband and wife team, Bruce B. Junek and Tass Thacker share behind the scenes glimpses of their 3½-month bicycling trip across southern China, the Tibetan Plateau, and the Gobi Desert.
Their primary goal was making photographs to create an educational slide program on. The film captures the madcap reality of bicycling through China in 2011 when there were no printed maps with detail, and no phone maps at all. Their only navigation was a simple handlebar compass to find their way across cities with millions of people, and wind through the countryside to reach remote villages, never knowing where they would spend each night. (102 mins.)
Virtual festival passes are on sale now: https://filmfestivalflix.com/black-hills/purchase-tickets/
The virtual edition of the Black Hills Film Festival is available to stream worldwide, February 18-28.
To view the entire lineup: https://filmfestivalflix.com/festival/black-hills-film-festival
Additional queries can be directed to Nick@FilmFestivalFlix.com
