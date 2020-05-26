Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

 By Black Knight, Inc.;William Blair Growth Stock Conference;

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present virtually at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Central Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:            

Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton                          

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight                                  

Black Knight       

904.854.3683                                 

904.854.5043                                                      

steven.eagerton@bkfs.com             

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

