BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Web Fest will begin its 5th annual festival early this October. This year's festival theme is "Funding the Dream". The event will include several educational sessions on how Black creators can access alternate funding. It will also exhibit the work of emerging Black filmmakers and animators.
The two-day event will take place from October 1st to October 2nd. Day one is a virtual event that will showcase panels about NFTs, gaming, and web monetization. During the day attendees can connect with like-minded creators at the speed networking session and later that night view documentaries and animation screenings. Day two will be in-person at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, NY. Attendees can watch web series and short films ranging from themes about social justice to the supernatural. The event will also include a presentation from a special guest. The evening will conclude with a closing reception.
"Emerging media is ever-changing; we wanted to produce programming that educates creators about alternate and new ways to monetize their work online. The pandemic tremendously impacted Black creators, especially financially. There are a lot of non-traditional media opportunities available. We're highlighting some of those prospects with our panels," explains Victoria Coker, Creator of Black Web Fest.
This year's festival will be free for attendees due in part to the City Artist Corps grant. More than 3,000 artists received $5,000 grant to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Register for the festival at blackwebfest.org.
City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The Black Web Fest is an organization that celebrates Black creators and digital content. Their core themes are media, discovery, education, and technology. Black Web Fest events include film screenings, panels, competitions and more. The festival previously had events in New York, Atlanta, and London. To learn more visit blackwebfest.org.
