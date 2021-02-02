CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that it represented Service Champions, Inc. ("Service Champions" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of CenterOak Partners ("CenterOak"), in its acquisition by Odyssey Investment Partners ("Odyssey").
Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a premier provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. The Company employs more than 850 technicians that perform over 275,000 service jobs annually across a growing branch network. As the largest residential service provider in the Western U.S., Service Champions goes to market via several iconic local trade names including Service Champions, Moore Home Services, Bell Brothers, ASI, Adeedo! and ProSkill Services.
Over the past several years, the Company has successfully accelerated its organic growth and pursued add-on acquisitions to enter eight new markets across California, Arizona and Nevada and strengthen its competitive position in existing regions.
"Throughout my career, I have always tried to surround myself with partners smarter than I am and as hard working. The BlackArch team was all that and more. They were an extension of our management team and worked hand in hand with us every step of the way. Whenever we needed it, they provided the right insights and strategic guidance to drive us to a successful outcome and we are delighted with our new partner." – Leland Smith, CEO and Founder, Service Champions
"We entrusted only one firm to deliver a successful outcome for Service Champions. The BlackArch team owned the deal process from day one and provided senior level attention that exceeded our highest expectations. Their depth of industry knowledge and sector experience delivered a very high quality process from start to finish. We could not be more pleased with the outcome." – Lucas Cutler, Managing Partner, CenterOak Partners
BlackArch was retained by CenterOak to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction furthers BlackArch's position as an advisor-of-choice for leading essential and home service companies and is representative of the firm's focus on providing unique M&A advisory services to market-leading growth businesses.
Transaction Highlights
- Odyssey Investment Partners has acquired Service Champions from CenterOak Partners
- The Company's ability to introduce complementary service lines and grow its club membership base drives accelerated organic growth in addition to a robust acquisition strategy across the western U.S.
- Management will continue to lead the platform and remain an integral part of the shareholder group during the Company's next phase of growth
- BlackArch leveraged its deep sector and business model expertise to drive an accelerated process and achieve a superior outcome for management and the shareholders
About Service Champions
Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services. Founded in 2000, Service Champions has more than 850 technicians that perform service jobs for residential homeowners. With the mission to maintain long-term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. For more information, please visit http://www.servicechampions.com.
About CenterOak Partners
CenterOak Partners LLC is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services. Based in Dallas, Texas, the investment and portfolio management team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvement. CenterOak and its Partners have managed over $2.2 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed over 100 transactions, representing over $5.8 billion in value. For additional information, please visit http://www.centeroakpartners.com.
About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.
Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.
