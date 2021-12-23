CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce the sale of Clean Streak Ventures LLC ("Clean Streak" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners ("MKH"), to Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Mister").
Established in November 2019, Clean Streak expanded from 3 locations to 33 locations, including 10 active, in-development locations opening within the next year, during MKH's ownership through a combination of in-house greenfield development and acquisition initiatives. Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak is one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the nation and one of the largest in Florida. Operating under the Clean Machine and Top Dog Express brands, Clean Streak provides modern express car wash locations on prime real estate with excellent wash quality and differentiated service for a growing base of recurring subscription members.
The acquisition of Clean Streak expands Mister's footprint in Florida to 65 locations and provides even more options for customers to access Mister's services throughout the state.
BlackArch Partners was retained by MKH and management to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction continues BlackArch's industry-leading advisory presence in the car wash sector and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for high-growth, market-leading businesses.
Miguel Heras, Founder and Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners, said, "BlackArch demonstrated an unmatched knowledge of the car wash sector, and that was critical for effectively positioning Clean Streak's unique value drivers. They were able to articulate the Company's key strategic advantages and growth opportunities and quickly engage with the key buyers that were most aligned with Clean Streak's growth strategy."
Annette Rodriguez, Founder and Managing Partner at MKH, added, "BlackArch did an excellent job throughout the transaction from start to finish. Their hard work, overall passion for the industry and side-by-side engagement with management allowed them to execute the transaction with efficiency, speed and integrity. That attention to every detail and leadership of the transaction drove multiple attractive options to select from for the Company's next partner."
About MKH Capital Partners
MKH Capital Partners is a private equity ﬁrm founded by two entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. MKH actively partners with business owners and leading management teams to cultivate growth of niche industry players and create stronger companies that become regional/national leaders. MKH is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has an ofﬁce in Panama City, Panama. To learn more, visit http://www.mkhpartners.com.
About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 360 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources they use. They believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit http://www.mistercarwash.com.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. To learn more, visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com.
