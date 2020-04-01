RESTON, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. (Blackboard) announced it completed the sale of its Blackboard Open LMS business ("Open LMS") to Learning Technologies Group PLC ("LTG") on March 31, 2020. The completion of the transaction enables Blackboard to further simplify its business and accelerate momentum in helping clients move to its Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment of Learn and Ultra, its next-generation Learning Management System (LMS).
This strategic transaction sets Blackboard up to further solidify and strengthen its focus on innovation and growth in its key focus areas of teaching and learning, community engagement and student success. Blackboard offers clients a unique SaaS EdTech platform that brings together its leading proprietary LMS, Blackboard Learn Ultra, its analytics solution, Blackboard Data, its accessibility solution, Blackboard Ally, and its virtual collaboration solution, Blackboard Collaborate.
"Looking ahead, we expect to continue to accelerate investment and innovation in our unique EdTech platform to enable a more personalized experience, fueled by data, to advance learning for our clients," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "I am confident in the success of both companies as they move forward serving their respective client base."
Blackboard will continue to provide existing Open LMS clients access to Blackboard products that fully integrate within Open LMS, including Ally, SafeAssign, Collaborate, and Predict. Blackboard and LTG entered into an agreement that enables LTG to sell these Blackboard solutions into the Open LMS client base.
