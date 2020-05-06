FULTON, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies with nation-state experienced teams from the intelligence community, research labs, and industry-leading experts, announced today a $1.9 million investment in BlackCloak, creators of a Concierge Cybersecurity™ & Privacy Protection Platform that protects high-net-worth families and C-Suite executives in their personal lives.
Building on an already robust portfolio, DataTribe is well-positioned to further invest in capabilities and initiatives that develop startups poised to disrupt cybersecurity and data science. BlackCloak will use the $1.9 million investment from DataTribe to strengthen its concierge cybersecurity platform and expand its presence within key sectors where cybercrime losses and intellectual theft continue to be on the rise.
"It's no secret that cybercriminals increasingly attack the homes and personal lives of executives to exploit, blackmail, and hold hostage corporations and governments. The executive is the easiest pathway past the billions of dollars spent each year on corporate security. We defend this threat vector," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "We also anticipate continued growth protecting high-profile persons and wealthy families and intend to use this investment to deepen our current client relationships, attracting new customers and further product development to continuously address threats posed by cybercriminals in our homes and personal lives."
"As a company that has proved it is able to thrive in a continuously changing market, we are thrilled to welcome BlackCloak into the DataTribe family," said Mike Janke, co-founder of DataTribe. "We are excited to partner with Dr. Pierson who has excelled as a Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer for RBS, and in national security roles. We're confident he and his team will use the added resources to hit their growth potential and provide the utmost protection to high-net-worth individuals and executives."
"BlackCloak is at the forefront of a rapidly emerging need to protect the digital life of high-value cybercriminal targets. As recent events have exposed, the home is the new attack beachhead for the enterprise, and BlackCloak is ready to defend it," said John Funge, Chief Product Officer at DataTribe who will join the company's board of Directors. "Unless you're a cybersecurity professional, the ever-changing world of cybersecurity products and technologies are challenging to understand and frustrating to implement, while still providing inadequate protection that does not adapt as threats evolve. BlackCloak's Concierge Cybersecurity™ protects individuals, families, corporate executives, and investors using a unique combination of technologies, services, and education to provide privacy, cybersecurity, and assurance in a personal digital world."
DataTribe's mission is to advance emerging firms that are rapidly evolving with the cybersecurity and data science landscape today. As part of the investment, BlackCloak will have access to DataTribe resources and fulfill its mission of protecting high-profile individuals and their companies.
About BlackCloak
BlackCloak provides Concierge Cybersecurity™ services to high-net-worth individuals, high-profile persons, and corporate executives to mitigate their hacking, financial, and reputational risks. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and @BLACKCLOAKCYBER.
About DataTribe
DataTribe was launched in 2015 with the vision of empowering technologists in the Washington, D.C. region to build and grow successful cybersecurity companies.
Founded by leading investors, startup veterans and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind business services and decades of professional expertise to co-build the next generation of cybersecurity, big data and analytics companies. DataTribe is headquartered in Fulton, MD, with offices in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.
