Renowned Healthcare Sales & Marketing Executive to Lead Product Portfolio Expansion
AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NHD – a leader in the sales and distribution of diagnostic and COVID-19 rapid antigen tests – today announced that it has appointed Blake Miles as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this newly created role, Miles will help guide NHD as it continues to rapidly scale its sales and distribution of rapid diagnostics test kits and medical supplies.
"It is an honor to welcome Blake Miles to our team," says Adam Houtman, CEO, and co-founder of NHD. "From the first time I met Blake, I was impressed by his strategic insights into healthcare sales trends and ability to find synergies in deal structures. His insights and access to a broad array of key diagnostics and digital healthcare products will provide considerable value to our company."
"If there is one thing we learned during the Pandemic, it is that healthcare companies have to be agile," said Blake Miles. "I am genuinely excited about the vision Adam and his team have for NHD, and I am looking forward to working with them to meet the demands of a changing industry and fulfilling the needs of our customers and channel partners. NHD will provide many unique opportunities to independent salespeople across the United States."
Miles' achievements include industry-leading executive sales leadership roles with ZOLL CMS, ISTO Biologics, Medtronic Spine & Biologics, and Depuy Synthes. While at ISTO Biologics, Miles joined the executive leadership team and was responsible for taking the company from zero to over $30 Million. Through his direct efforts in recruiting, hiring, and training he established a network of 1000+ Independent Sales Representatives throughout the United States.
Miles, who brings with him a portfolio of exclusive distribution agreements, will lead NHD's sales and business development by implementing multi-product sales channels, expanding the company's online footprint, and diversifying the product portfolio.
ABOUT NHD, LLC
Based in Austin, Texas, with temperature-controlled distribution facilities throughout the United States, NHD, LLC. is one of the leading distributors of COVID-19 rapid antigen and antibody tests and other medical testing and supplies. With more than 100 years of combined experience in healthcare sales & distribution, their strategic initiatives are to continue to emerge as a national player in the market and continue to be a customer-friendly and service-oriented company.
Blake Miles can be reached at 407-810-3885 or by email at b.miles@nhd.llc
For more information, please visit: https://nhd.llc/.
Media Contact
Mohammed Abdelbasset, NHD, LLC, 1 512-202-8879, M.bassit@nhd.llc
Blake Miles, NHD, LLC, 407-810-3885, b.miles@nhd.llc
