ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group, LLC (BWG) is pleased to introduce James (Jim) McKay as the firm's newest Service Line Leader, responsible for leading BWG's federal, state, and local government financial and grants management practice.
Mr. McKay brings more than 41 years of experience in federal grants management, internal controls, and financial management. Jim worked at a number of government agencies including the Office of Justice Programs, Government Accountability Office, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Interstate Commerce Commission, and Transportation Security Administration. Most recently, Jim supported the National Science Foundation (NSF) which included consulting for construction and operations monitoring of large research facilities around the globe, grants management governance development, and stakeholder outreach.
"We are excited to have someone of Jim's caliber lead our financial and grants management practice," said RJ Blake, President & CEO of Blake Willson Group. "Jim brings a depth and breadth of experience, foresight, and leadership qualities that will both benefit our team members through his knowledge sharing and add significant value to our customers. We look forward to sharing our expanded capabilities across the Federal Government and grant recipient domains."
Mr. McKay stays current in his contributions to the industry. In 2018, he co-authored the Grants Management Body of Knowledge Reference Guide (GMBoK). He is the 2019 recipient of the National Grants Management Association's (NGMA) Newton Award, which recognizes outstanding, sustained leadership in the grants management field.
Prior to his government career, Mr. McKay spent five years providing award-winning sales and service at Trans World Airlines and served a total of six years of active and reserve duty (Vietnam Era) as a United States Navy Hospital Corpsman.
