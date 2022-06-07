The company will join the massive insurance conference in New Orleans this week as part of its efforts to digitally transform the BSFI sector.
NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blankfactor, a technology provider of end-to-end digital transformation solutions for financial services, will be attending the annual must gathering for the insurance services industry. The event, starting on June 8 in New Orleans, will bring together all the heavyweights of the industry, such as Chubb, Traveler, Arch Insurance Group Inc, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, among others.
The conference will tackle the industry's main concerns. Some big tech challenges to be discussed are: outdated systems, the lack of integration, and the imminent need for interchannel experiences to meet consumer demands.
"The Insurance Industry's transformation is accelerating rapidly. At Blankfactor, we are incorporating new technologies every day (IoT, DLT, AI), and harnessing the power of data to reinvent the industry," shared Scott Carcillo, GM, Payments at Blankfactor. "All the groundbreaking changes within the next ten years in insurance will rely on the transformative power of technology," he adds.
Organized by American Banker, DigIn gathers an audience of insurance influencers every year: from insurance carriers and insurtech startups to government professionals. The main goal this year is to connect global leaders to help them transform their operations and get them ready to thrive in the future of the industry.
About Blankfactor
Blankfactor creates world-class products aimed at disrupting financial services with cutting-edge technology. With broad and proven expertise in fintech, the company brings development know-how to the forefront of power innovation. From conception to release, Blankfactor is powering the digital future for the payments, banking, and insurance sectors with top-tier talent from around the world.
For more information and to check out other upcoming events that the company is attending or sponsoring, visit blankfactor.com.
