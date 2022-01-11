SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 -- Bloom Equity Partners ("Bloom"), a software-focused growth equity firm announced their strategic investment in Soutron Global, Inc. ("Soutron Global"), a leader in the library, archive, and knowledge management software vertical, serving hundreds of clients worldwide.
As part of this acquisition, two formerly independent entities, Soutron Global (North America) and Soutron Limited (UK) will merge into one entity. As a combined firm, Soutron Global will be better equipped to scale operations, enhance development capabilities and expand sales, marketing, and client service initiatives.
Industry veteran Tony Saadat, the current CEO of Soutron Global, will lead the combined firm. "I am very pleased to combine the many talents of our global staff to ensure that we remain focused on strong client relationships and to provide industry-leading solutions. We are excited to execute growth initiatives including investment into our technology, sales, and marketing programs as well as pursuing strategic M&A opportunities," noted Mr. Saadat. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Bloom as both capital and strategic partners to help accelerate our strategy."
"Bloom Equity Partners is delighted to welcome Soutron Global to its portfolio. Soutron Global is well known for both its expertise in innovative digital library and knowledge management software and commitment to client service." said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner, Bloom Equity Partners. "Soutron Global is an incredible business that was built with decades of hard work and commitment to excellence. We look forward to working closely with Tony and the rest of the team in scaling Soutron Global to the next level." said Jay Vasantharajah, General Partner, Bloom Equity Partners.
As part of the transaction, Soutron Limited (UK) celebrates the retirement of its Founder & Managing Director, Graham Beastall. Mr. Beastall adds, "it brings me great pleasure to know that our future growth plan heavily aligns with our mission of putting clients at the forefront, and that Bloom will be a great steward of the Soutron legacy, cultivated over three decades."
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to "Managing Library Transformation." As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions.
For more information, visit: https://www.soutron.com
About Bloom Equity Partners:
Bloom invests in and acquires B2B SaaS companies around the globe. Bloom looks for opportunities to acquire software companies with a superior product and a talented team. By injecting Bloom's playbook, our team of experienced operators look to sustainably scale our portfolio companies to the next level and drive incredible returns for our investors.
For more information, visit https://bloomequitypartners.com
