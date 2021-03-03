SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloom Venture Partners ("Bloom"), a SaaS focused investment firm, announced their acquisition of Viocorp International Pty Ltd ("Viostream") from Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX: BTI) ("Bailador") and other minority shareholders.
Viostream is an enterprise-grade cloud video management platform that simplifies the sourcing, management and distribution of video to empower government and enterprise organizations to engage their employees, customers and stakeholders.
Viostream's success grew in recent years as a trusted platform to host, manage and share videos. Today, Viostream powers the secure distribution of video messages essential for learning & development, stakeholder messaging & employee engagement via a centralized management system. This is currently utilized by several government entities and large enterprises including Macquarie Group, National Australia Bank, the Australian Tax Office and Australian Government Department of Health.
"The previous owners have positioned the business well to launch the next phase of growth. Bloom is eager and ready to support Viostream on this next and exciting chapter of growth," says Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner of Bloom Venture Partners. "In a post-COVID world where remote-first work environments are the new normal, video has become more important than ever. Viostream has built an incredible platform for hosting, managing and distributing video content. The software's security and encryption capabilities are second to none. As a result, large enterprise and government entities have relied on Viostream's solutions for over 10 years. Viostream is the best secure solution that serves the needs of large enterprises and government entities. I'm delighted to welcome the Viostream team and community to the Bloom portfolio."
Coinciding with Bloom's acquisition marks the appointment of the new CEO, Evan Parker, joining with significant experience leading high growth technology startups who are ready to scale internationally from an Australian base.
The Enterprise Video market was valued at USD $16.2B in 2019, expected to reach $48.3B by 2025. Governments and Enterprises are increasingly reliant on video for key message delivery for stakeholders and critical business functions.
About Viostream
Viostream is a leader in online video solutions for government and corporations - with over 10 years of delivery experience. Viostream's platform empowers organizations to engage their employees, customers and stakeholders by simplifying the sourcing, management and distribution of video.
For more information, visit https://viostream.com
About Bloom Venture Partners:
Bloom invests in and acquires B2B SaaS companies around the globe. Bloom looks for opportunities to acquire software companies with a superior product and a talented team. By injecting Bloom's playbook, our team of experienced operators look to sustainably scale our portfolio companies to the next level and drive incredible returns for our investors.
For more information, visit https://bloomvp.com
