NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan's Securities Services and Bloomberg today announced their collaboration on a solution that transforms the post-trade workflow through direct front-to-back process, product, and data integration.
Bringing together Bloomberg AIM, a leading Investment and Order Management System, with J.P. Morgan's cutting edge back office technology and operational expertise, it provides a seamless and fully-integrated real-time settlement process that mitigates buy-side clients' operational costs. The offering is now live and in production with the first joint Bloomberg and J.P. Morgan's Securities Services client and is being made available to other buy-side clients.
Clients can achieve real-time post-trade workflows, enriched with custodian data, while operating within their existing Bloomberg AIM order management system. By centralizing and streamlining operational processes and data integration, this offering reduces manual touchpoints and provides increased transparency, thereby mitigating post-trade risks and costs. This is the first of a series of ongoing front-to-back integration points between Bloomberg and J.P. Morgan's Securities Services.
"Optimizing their operating model is a critical objective for our clients," said Ian Peckett, Bloomberg's global head of buy-side product. "Our priority remains enabling the entire investment process and we will continue to provide clients with connectivity to leading service providers like J.P. Morgan to help them reduce workflow fragmentation, manage complexity, and scale their businesses."
Naveen TV, Managing Director in Securities Services, J.P. Morgan says: "One of the hardest challenges to solve in the streamlining of buy-side processes is interoperability with Securities Services providers. This integration allows clients to reside within Bloomberg AIM and use J.P. Morgan as an extension of their operations through sharing of enriched transaction data sets and operational workflow."
"This true integration gives our buy-side clients better management of transaction data, frictionless workflows and real-time lifecycle transparency, which provides significant value across the front and back office. This solution has the exciting potential to evolve the operating models for many buy-side clients as they harness new efficiencies."
Bloomberg AIM is Bloomberg's buy-side order management system (OMS), used by nearly 14,000 professionals in over 90 countries at more than 850 client firms, including some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies.
About Bloomberg
