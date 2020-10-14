Bloomberg New Economy Forum Announces New Global Co-Hosts and Preliminary Speaker Line-up for 2020 Virtual Event

China Center for International Economic Exchanges, International Institute for Strategic Studies and Mandela Institute for Development Studies to co-host this year's global convening Confirmed speakers include Michael R. Bloomberg, Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, Henry M. Paulson Jr., Zeng Peiyan, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ajay Banga, Carlos Brito, Mark Carney, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Aliko Dangote, Chris Kempczinski, Christine Lagarde, Lee Hsien Loong, Li Shufu, Jean Liu, Graça Machel, Cecilia Malmström, Rose Marcario, Nandan Nilekani, Noel Quinn, Ginni Rometty, Neil Shen, Arne Sorenson, Rajesh Subramaniam, Jane Sun, Lawrence H. Summers, Ursula Von Der Leyen, Mike Wells, Janet Yellen, Yu Liang, Lei Zhang, Zhou Xiaochuan, Zhu Min and more