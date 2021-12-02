AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloomfire, the leader in knowledge engagement software, today announced the appointment of Ryan Manougian as global Senior Vice President of Sales, alongside the promotion of Samantha Schneider to Chief Operating Officer and Jordan Slabaugh to Chief Marketing Officer. The executives will further build on Bloomfire's momentum in the knowledge management space, scaling go-to-market strategy and strengthening business operations.
As Senior Vice President of Sales, Manougian will be responsible for expanding and leading the global sales team and driving growth among customers and partners. Prior to joining Bloomfire, Manougian held sales and leadership positions at WP Engine, Tenfold, LexisNexis, and, most recently, Unanet, where he served as Vice President of Sales.
"Ryan brings an impressive set of accolades in rapidly scaling high-impact sales organizations. He has the forward-thinking approach to propel Bloomfire as we continue accelerating our growth and momentum as the leader in modern knowledge management technology solutions," said Aaron Davis, Director at Primus Capital and Bloomfire Board Member.
The heightened roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer introduce two established female leaders into Bloomfire's C-Suite after a proven track record of advancing the business across Customer Success, Operations, and Marketing. Samantha Schneider previously served as Vice President of Customer Success and Operations, a role in which she improved customer retention by nearly 30%, established a best-in-class customer NPS score, and scaled cross-functional operational excellence. Jordan Slabaugh previously served as Vice President of Marketing, a role in which she doubled revenue marketing performance, optimized go-to-market strategy, and cemented the company's position as a market leader.
"Samantha and Jordan have continuously demonstrated the ability to drive substantial growth, market leadership, and customer-centricity to help Bloomfire reach the impressive point of inflection we are at today," said Mark Hammer, CEO of Bloomfire. "I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them as elevated members of our executive management team and recognize the impact they will continue making going forward."
About Bloomfire
Bloomfire is a knowledge engagement platform that enables and empowers teams to tap into their organization's collective intelligence. Bloomfire gives organizations one centralized, searchable place to collect, find, and democratize knowledge and insights. Its purpose-built knowledge solution makes it simple for brands like Jackson Hewitt, Conagra, PennyMac, DraftKings, and Lubrizol to find, contribute to, and manage company knowledge so that employees have the information they need to do their jobs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.bloomfire.com.
Media Contact
Madeline Jacobson, Bloomfire, +1 5124850929, marketing@bloomfire.com
SOURCE Bloomfire