BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLR's HR Daily Advisor is excited to announce the return of its live RecruitCon conference, reuniting HR and talent acquisition professionals from across the country. This 3-day event will take place May 18–20, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. It will provide HR and talent acquisition professionals with the chance to reconnect in person and gain expert insights on the latest strategies, best practices, and solutions to upgrade their hiring practices in order to attract, source, screen, and retain the best employees on the market amid "The Great Resignation of 2021."
"The Great Resignation of 2021 will be felt for years to come. In the aftermath of COVID-19, employees are realizing they have the power to choose what they want out of a potential employer, causing top talent to leave and seek out employment with the competition," explains Melissa Morse, HR Daily Advisor events director. "RecruitCon's expert presenters will share their secrets on how to overcome today's toughest HR and hiring challenges. Attendees can also look forward to reconnecting with their peers in a safe, live educational setting–something we've all been long-awaiting–while honing their skills and taking away valuable information that can be applied to their role the minute they get back to the office."
The main conference starts on May 19, with an opening keynote session from author and change management expert Dr. Michelle Rozen that will energize attendees on leading through change with confidence. Attendees will then attend 9 educational sessions to obtain important updates, guidance, tips, tricks, and best practices on today's hottest topics in the recruiting landscape, including:
- Ways to reduce bias in the hiring process
- Conversational AI strategies
- Talent pipeline automation
- Strategies for reducing burnout and boosting mental health
- And more!
In addition to the keynote and educational sessions, the RecruitCon agenda includes daily networking sessions, allowing ample opportunity for attendees to engage with new colleagues and make lasting connections in the safest live conference environment possible.
Attendees can also choose to attend preconference workshops on May 18 to gain additional insights on topics such as recruitment challenges and strategies for overcoming them and best practices for creating a recruitment marketing strategy for $299 each. Group discounts are available for teams of 3 or more.
Register for RecruitCon by visiting https://store.blr.com/recruitcon, or call 800-274-6774, ext. 8069 to speak with a representative.
Regarding COVID-19 health, safety, and security measures. BLR places the highest priority on the safety of attendees by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. BLR will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and the recommended guidelines and communicate any adjustments to the on-site policies and procedures as the live event date approaches.
