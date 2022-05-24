Media Technology Company Expands its US Footprint and Enhances its Media Localization Offering for Global Content Owners with In-house Dubbing and Ancillary Audio Post-production Services
LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blu Digital Group, Inc. (BDG), a technology company that offers award-winning cloud-based software and digital media services to the global entertainment industry, has officially acquired Central Post LA, a full-service award-winning post-production facility specializing in automated dialogue replacement (ADR), lip-sync dubbing, voice-over recordings, as well as a wide pallet of audio post services, including Dolby Atmos mixing.
As part of the deal, Blu Digital Group has taken over the 4000 square foot facility in Burbank, and its extensive technical and creative teams. Utilizing the location's existing infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art recording rooms and a Dolby Atmos-certified mixing stage, the acquisition enables Blu Digital Group to further expand its English dubbing and audio description division with immediate in-house production capabilities.
This venture comes in direct response to the rapidly growing appetite of US audiences to consume foreign content and the industry's joint efforts towards enhancing the experience of visually impaired viewers through quality descriptive audio tracks.
The acquisition positions Blu Digital Group as one of the premier providers of localization services in the US. It complements and further solidifies the company's commitment to providing quality-driven end-to-end digital media services to its clients.
Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said: "Since expanding our English dubbing and audio description division late last year, we have had huge interest from the industry to grow these services as they integrate into media management operations. Acquiring Central Post LA's facility, infrastructure, and talent into the Blu Digital Team helps us increase these services for our clients who need to localize foreign content for English-speaking audiences. We are eager to help our clients expand the audience of their content anywhere across the globe."
The Blu headquarters, based in Burbank, will continue to be the main hub for its software development and its cloud-based media operations management teams.
Some of the offerings that Blu Digital Group will be facilitating from the new location include:
- English and foreign language ADR, lip-sync dubbing, and voice over recording
- English and foreign language audio description
- Editorial audio post work
- Audio mixing, including Dolby Atmos
- M&E augmentation
- Audio conformance, compliance, and censorship
- Complete English and foreign language quality control services
- Video mastering
- Subtitling and captioning services in 80+ languages.
Based in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group, Inc. provides transformative digital supply chain services and software to the media and entertainment industry. The company offers cloud-based solutions focused on automated content servicing and preparation and order management to video streaming platforms. These solutions include qualifying film/TV content and optimizing digital delivery of content through its proprietary software to enable content rights holders to reach new audiences and generate additional revenue streams.
https://bludigitalgroup.com
