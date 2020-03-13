XIAMEN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial results before the U.S. markets open on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Blue Hat's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S./International:

+1-845-675-0437

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

Mainland China:

Passcode:

400-620-8038

4375563

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until Tuesday, March 31, 2020:

U.S./International:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Passcode:

4375563

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Lexie Zhang
Investor Relations
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Sam Martin
The Foote Group
Phone: +86 187-0160-0950
Email: sam@thefootegroup.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.