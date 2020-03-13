XIAMEN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial results before the U.S. markets open on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Blue Hat's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.
About Blue Hat
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.
