MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Lava, the first security management platform built by and for chief information security officers (CISOs), is pleased to announce that Chelsea Strong has joined the company as the new Vice President of Sales. Strong joins Blue Lava at a strategic point as the company rapidly expands in the cybersecurity marketplace.
Blue Lava's offerings are designed to help CISOs communicate the business value of security in the boardroom and win budget approval for security initiatives. Built by CISOs on a community-sourced model, Blue Lava guides security leaders to measure, optimize, and communicate the strategic value of their cybersecurity program quickly, confidently, and aligned to business objectives.
Strong has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity sales, with the last ten years focused on helping security startups gain traction in emerging markets, and assisting CISO's to understand and address future threats. She has worked for large companies such as CheckPoint and McAfee. Before coming to Blue Lava, Chelsea headed the sales team at Obsidian and was a key sales leader at FireEye and CrowdStrike during their startup stages, helping them eventually go public.
In her role as Vice President of Sales at Blue Lava, Strong will rely on her substantial sales expertise to lead and drive the growth of the Blue Lava platform across a wide range of enterprises, develop new channels, and assist with the company's marketing and business strategies. "After being in an advisory role at Blue Lava for two months, I knew this was the right company for me. I'm happy to join this devoted team. I'm equally excited to also co-chair the "CISO Empathizer" role alongside Blue Lava's co-founder and President, Demetrios Lazarikos (Laz)."
Strong went on to explain, "The CISO role is daunting, and they need solution partners who truly understand the life of a CISO. I've joined Blue Lava to help CISO's define and meet board-level objectives for their security program - to help them master the way they communicate the business value of security. It is truly exciting to be a part of something so innovative and beneficial to the security industry."
Blue Lava's dedication to solving security program management challenges has received resounding support from its customers. Accordingly, the platform's unique framework has positioned the company for sharp market growth and expansion opportunities.
"As Blue Lava continues its rapid growth, we welcome Chelsea's impressive background in building top-performing sales teams in emerging technology, along with her commitment to ensuring customer success. She comes to Blue Lava with an impeccable record of leadership and building trusting relationships with CISOs. She is an outstanding addition to the team," said David Walter, CEO of Blue Lava.
Blue Lava manages the business of security. Built by a team of tenured security operators, Blue Lava is the industry's first security program management platform, guiding CISOs to measure, optimize, and communicate their program with confidence and ease. Blue Lava has built long-term relationships with customers, earning the trust of executive teams across various industries, from small businesses to global enterprises. For more information, please visit http://www.blue-lava.net.
