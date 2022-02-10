HARPERSFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Ocean is continuing to diversify its investments, while also expanding its holdings in the Northeast Ohio region with its latest acquisition of Geneva Secure Storage. Geneva Secure Storage, located at 1977 S. Broadway, Geneva OH 44041, consists of more than 380 storage bay units across its facility of 45,000 square feet.
The acquisition of Geneva Secure Storage is one part of the multi-tiered, multi-use expansion, and for Blue Ocean, it is another opportunity to fuel regional growth. President of Blue Ocean and Owner of SPIRE Institute & Academy, Jonathan Ehrenfeld, explains, "We're excited to bring new national brands and businesses to the area with the recent ground-breaking on our Marriott Townplace Suites, Starbucks Coffee store, and continued expansion of the Spire Institute and Academy. We hope to drive additional traffic and commerce in the region, and we recognize that storage is in high-demand in this burgeoning market."
Blue Ocean has engaged Life Storage, a national brand and partner on their Baltimore storage asset, to manage, enhance and market the property. The Geneva location will serve as one of over 950 Life Storage locations, nationwide.
Heather Brown, Life Storage Area Manager in Northeast Ohio, is looking forward to the various improvements Blue Ocean has planned. Additional safety features, such as the installation of a new gate access system and a complete overhaul of current lighting and camera systems, will increase the property's security while general repairs are planned to increase the facility's safety and curb appeal. All of the units are outdoors, featuring easy drive-up access and will soon offer streamlined rental processes with the Life Storage Rent Now program. There is consideration of adding a potential climate-controlled expansion to the facility in the near future.
Blue Ocean emphasized their commitment to the region. Ehrenfeld stated, "There is something really special about the communities and relationships throughout northeast Ohio. We truly enjoy the partnerships and opportunities we've developed there and are looking forward to further growth."
About Blue Ocean
Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean is a real estate investment firm, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland. Blue Ocean is active in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry including multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and self-storage sectors. Today, the Blue Ocean portfolio consists of approximately 3,000 multifamily units and over 3 million square feet of commercial and mixed-use property across multiple geographies.
About Life Storage, Geneva, OH
Life Storage is a self-storage company specializing in personal, business, commercial, and vehicle storage for over 2 million customers throughout the US. The company provides affordable storage options and moving supplies, and recently was chosen as a 2020 Newsweek Best Customer Service provider.
Media Contact
Monica Kolbay, Blue Ocean, 240-285-9844, info@arachnidworks.com
SOURCE Blue Ocean