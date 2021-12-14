REISTERSTOWN, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Ocean is pleased to continue its mission of investing in the local community through in-person and meaningful volunteer and philanthropic efforts. In November, Blue Ocean partnered with the Student Support Network, working with Councilwoman Vicki Almond, to further the organization's vision of providing food, advocacy, support, and other basic necessities to impoverished students throughout Baltimore County.
The need for the Student Support Network has continued to grow as students have returned to classrooms in 2021. There are now a total of 18 schools supported by the Network, each with its own "Nest." The Nest offers students a place to "shop" for basic supplies like hygiene products, school supplies, and non-perishable food items. Recently, Blue Ocean team members contributed over 150 items to the Owings Mills High School "Nest," and $3,000 for "A Night for the Network," the Student Support Network's key fundraising event.
"On behalf of the Student Support Network Room of Support at Owings Mills High School, I want to sincerely thank you for the donation of assorted toiletries to our 'Nest'" said Hillary Crystal, Owings Mills High School nest volunteer. "These are items which many families in our community cannot afford to purchase on a regular basis. Many of the items that you provided have already been distributed to families and more will be given out this weekend at our Thanksgiving food distribution. We are humbled and honored that Blue Ocean has chosen the Nest to benefit from your generosity. We are so grateful to you all."
Jonathan Ehrenfeld, President of Blue Ocean, "We have missed working directly with our community partners like the Maryland SPCA, Casey Cares Foundation, and TurnAround. These opportunities to get out, connect, and show our commitment to the deep impact these critical organizations are making on our community is a part of our ethos as a Maryland-born company." While volunteering was put on a temporary hold, Blue Ocean continued to support community non-profits through philanthropic contributions.
Blue Ocean is excited to be re-engaging with the community. Ehrenfeld states, "We're excited to now have a full calendar of volunteer activities, and collections for things like warm coats. We're most looking forward to getting back out and being hands-on. We are mindful of COVID compliance throughout our efforts, but we are thrilled to be able to take a more active role in the communities and organizations we support."
Councilwoman Vicki Almond expressed her gratitude for Blue Ocean's efforts. "I can't thank Jonathan and Blue Ocean enough for their generosity. The students at Owings Mills high will be so excited! Thank you."
About Blue Ocean
Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean is a real estate investment firm, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland. Blue Ocean is active in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry including multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and self-storage sectors. Today, the Blue Ocean portfolio consists of approximately 3,000 multifamily units and over 3 million square feet of commercial and mixed-use property across multiple geographies.
About the Student Support Network
The Student Support Network improves the lives of Baltimore County students living in poverty by providing food, other basic necessities, and advocacy support. Throughout the pandemic, with nearly 14,000 volunteer hours, the Network has distributed $7.2 million dollars of food and essential supplies and provided the equivalent of 3.8 million meals, over $200,000 in grocery cards, and 700,000 diapers.
Media Contact
Monica Kolbay, Blue Ocean, 240-285-9844, info@arachnidworks.com
SOURCE Blue Ocean