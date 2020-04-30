LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue, a smart business card and mobile app for the modern age, announced that it closed its $1.368M Series Seed Round with lead billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, who has previously backed Tesla, SpaceX, Coinbase and Twitter, investing $1M through Draper Associates. Draper University Ventures also participated in the round and invested $100,000.
The new investment round will enable Blue to further capitalize on its position as the world's most innovative Bluetooth ambient social network. Encouraging connection through technology, Blue is a minority family-owned tech startup focused on advancing technology for social good.
"Technology can impact our unconscious mind, and we all must become aware of how the products we use can impact our thinking and behaviors," said Christen Montero, Chief Marketing Officer. "At Blue, we want our technology to maximize social opportunities and lead our users back to in-person social behavior."
Christen and Jose Montero (CEO), Latino brother-sister duo, created Blue to encourage people to be social because no one wants to feel disconnected or lonely. Father Jose Montero Sr. is also involved as Blue's Chief Operating Officer and CFO, along with Mario Contreras, a member of the founding team, serving as Blue's Chief Product Development Officer.
The family-owned tech startup is building a new ecosystem for social connectivity through proximity marketing. Blue's mobile app and Smart Card uses Bluetooth low energy and Near Field Communication (NFC) to help people introduce themselves to those they cross paths with in real life. As the world prepares to be social again, Blue will empower users to combine their physical and digital social worlds using Blue's Auto-Networking™ Technology and preserve authentic social interactions in real-time.
This is the social network that encourages meaningful connections instead of forcing users back to their phones. Blue's crowdfunding campaign on Republic is open to public investments of $100 or more. To invest, visit https://republic.co/blue.
About Blue
