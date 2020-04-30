CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS) announced today its first quarter 2020 net income of $841,000, or $0.15 earnings per share, compared to $1,282,000, or $0.38 per share, for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019. The decline in quarterly earnings are primarily attributable to fair value adjustments in the mortgage division, the addition of personnel in retail mortgage, the integration of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group in January 2020, and the spillover of costs into 2020 for the acquisition of Virginia Community Bankshares, Inc. ("VCB"), which closed in December 2019 but was operationally integrated at the bank level on January 24, 2020.
"We entered 2020 looking forward to the full integration of the VCB acquisition and strong growth across all of our business lines, and particularly our noninterest income lines," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The arrival of COVID-19 quickly changed many of those plans. We rotated focus and energy to the management of the current balance sheet and the mitigation of increased credit losses that are inevitable with an economic crisis of this magnitude. Our team proactively launched efforts to engage significant borrowers very early in the process, including a focus on tangential effects of any supply chain impacts in China. Energies originally designed for balance sheet growth were reallocated to intense borrower engagement and assistance."
Plum continued "The emergence of the Paycheck Protection Program created an opportunity for us to provide significant and meaningful assistance to many of our borrowers and other relationships, and our team fully invested its energy into the success of this effort. We also leveraged the program and our team's proactive and engaged approach to win numerous key relationships across our footprint."
"We recognize that 2020 and 2021 will likely be difficult years in the financial services industry," Plum added, "and we are committed to making the decisions required for us to be both successful today and in the future. We believe our focus in recent years on growing our noninterest income revenues will be particularly beneficial as the industry enters what is forecasted to be another prolonged period of historically low long-term interest rates. Ultimately all disruption creates significant opportunity, and we are absolutely committed to realizing the opportunities tomorrow brings by making the right decisions today."
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
The Company received Small Business Administration ("SBA") approval for over 2,100 loans totaling approximately $341,000,000, as of April 29, 2020. Estimated SBA processing fees earned by the Company for these loans is approximately $9.0 million. The final loans funded amount and SBA processing fees earned may be lower than the above amounts as some borrowers may not complete the loan closing process. The Company is largely funding these loans, which have a statutory loan interest rate of 1.00%, using the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, which provides 100% funding at a cost of 0.35%. The Company will aggressively pursue the loan forgiveness feature for PPP loans among its borrowers, but it does expect an artificially inflated balance sheet will continue over the balance of 2020 and into 2021 as PPP borrowers retain some portion of loan balances that are not forgiven. The PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory ratios, so there is no capital charge for their inclusion on the balance sheet.
COVID-19 Response
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a swift and seismic impact on the economy. Recognizing this impact, the Company quickly pivoted to an aggressive borrower outreach campaign to discuss immediate and foreseeable effects on businesses in its market areas. The significant uncertainty surrounding the duration of shutdowns and a return to normal consumer and business behavior make the ultimate outcomes difficult to predict, but the Company is managing its efforts around a worst-case scenario. The Company has undertaken substantial efforts to reduce noninterest expense levels, including personnel costs. These efforts include reducing headcount, suspending 2020 incentive plans, salary reductions for highly compensated employees, and employee furloughs. The Company is also performing a deep review of market and division line profitability. The Company has currently identified approximately $1,500,000 in annualized noninterest expense savings, and has plans for additional saving enhancements moving forward.
The Company took advantage of the decline in interest rates triggered by COVID-19 to reduce cost of funds and to restructure and extend liability pricing.
Branch operations were redirected to drive-thru and digital channels across the bank in mid-March. Lending focus shifted from loan originations to portfolio maintenance and protection, which includes working with borrowers on loan deferrals (see Asset Quality below).
The Company is evaluating the possible long-term implications of the response to COVID-19 to its operations, and to the financial services industry as a whole. The Company believes that the sudden then sustained shift in the conduct of banking business away from branch locations will accelerate the move to digital channels by users of financial services. The potential direction of this consumer behavior will likely generate a substantive impact on the Company's strategic planning, and it is reasonable to expect that the value of bricks and mortar locations will likely decline as preferences shift in a world impacted by social distancing.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $5,121,000 at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $38,000, or 0.74%, from December 31, 2019 and $448,000, or 8.04%, from March 31, 2019. The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $575 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $277 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $295 thousand in the first quarter of 2019.
The Company approved 59 loan deferrals for a total of $13,471,000, or 2.01% of the held-for-investment loan portfolio, as of March 31, 2020. The deferrals were granted for periods up to six months depending on the industry in which the borrower operates and the borrower's specific needs. The Company stays in continuous contact with deferred borrowers and will reevaluate the risk rating, nonaccrual, and potential impairment status of these loans consistently during the deferral period.
The economic fallout from COVID-19 is materially impacting all parts of the economy. The hospitality and restaurant industries are being particularly impacted by significant decreases in consumer usage and shutdowns at most hotels and restrictions for dining in all restaurants in the Company's footprint as a result of social distancing. The information below provides the Company's exposure to these industries, utilizing the Company's NAICS coding on its loan accounting system as of April 20, 2020:
Industry by NAICS Code
Number
Total Loan Balance
Hotels and Motels
15
$13,403,144
Bed & Breakfasts
4
2,670,167
All Other Traveler Accommodations
4
3,330,022
Food Service Contractors
1
1,468,043
Full-Service Restaurants
15
5,058,068
Limited-Service Restaurants
7
2,579,146
TOTAL
46
$28,508,590
Balance Sheet
The Company had total assets of $1,027,605,000 at March 31, 2020, an increase of $66,794,000, or 6.95%, from December 31, 2019 and $452,804,000, or 78.8% from March 31, 2019. The increase from March 31, 2019 is primarily attributable to the acquisition of VCB in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The increase in first quarter 2020 assets is also due in part to the Company's efforts to obtain additional liquidity in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to unfold and significantly increased market volatility and the probability of a systemic liquidity risk event. The excess liquidity was also accumulated to fund planned PPP loans until additional outlets, if any, were provided by the federal government.
The Company experienced held-for-investment loan growth of $24,101,000 , or 3.73%, in the first quarter of 2020. The available-for-sale loan portfolio grew by $34,373,000, or 61.77%, in the same period. The growth in available-for-sale loans was due to an uptick in volume, created both by market conditions and the addition of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group, and market volatility in March 2020 that disrupted the market and mortgage delivery efforts to investors.
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was approximately $8,023,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4,849,000 for the same period in 2019. Approximately $2,700,000 of this increase is attributable to the addition of VCB's portfolio, with the remaining difference related to the legacy bank. In mid-March, the Company put significant focus into realigning the balance sheet to obtain more favorable long-term pricing as a result of the significant downward rate movements that occurred. As a result of these efforts, the Company began to see improved net interest margin, going from 3.46% as of December 31, 2019 to 3.71% as of March 31, 2020. The full impact of these efforts will be more pronounced in the coming quarters and will continue to be evaluated as balances mature and renew.
Other Income
Other income increased approximately $1,099,000 to $4,998,000 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3,899,000 for the same period in 2019. This increase is attributable to increased mortgage volume in the first quarter with the addition of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group and the expansion of the Company's retail mortgage division. Closed mortgage volume in the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $132.7 million compared to approximately $59.0 million for the same period in 2019. The gain on sale of mortgages was less than anticipated given the increased volume due to a hedging loss related to market conditions, as discussed later in this release.
Other Expense
Other expenses increased $4,488,000, or 65.5%, to $11,338,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $6,850,000 for the same period in 2019. The majority of this increase relates to salaries and benefits. The addition of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group, expansion of the retail mortgage division, and employees retained in the acquisition of VCB account for the significant increase over prior year first quarter. Occupancy expenses increased $255,000, or 42.4%, compared to first quarter 2019. A majority of the expense in this category relates to lease expense for several branch and mortgage office locations. Growth and expansion have resulted in the need for more leased facilities.
Mortgage Division
The Company's mortgage division, which consists of its retail and wholesale mortgage efforts, recorded a $704,000 loss in the first quarter of 2020. The primary driver of this loss was a significant fair value loss in March created by historic levels of volatility in mortgage markets. The Company recorded a pre-tax loss of $1,706,000 on its hedge accounting in the first quarter. The effects of the market volatility waned in April, and as a result the Company anticipates a recovery of most of this noncash hedge valuation loss.
The integration of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group into the Company was effective January 1, 2020, so an additional earnings drag was created as activity ramped up with the transition. Additionally, the retail mortgage team added teams early in the first quarter whose volume took time to increase.
The Company is generating its highest mortgage volume ever, allowing it to deal directly with federal agency cash windows beginning in April 2020. Transacting with the cash window should allow the Company to consistently capture meaningful additional margin on its loan volume.
Lastly, the Company made the strategic decision to selectively retain servicing rights beginning in April 2020. The Company expects the retention of servicing rights will support the LenderSelect Mortgage Group's wholesale mortgage efforts by clients' members and customers being subjected to reduced cross-selling by other financial institutions. The retention of servicing rights in retail is based on current market valuations for these rights. The Company believes the retention of these rights in the current environment will create meaningful economic returns in the future as markets normalize.
Capital and Dividends
The Company continually monitors its capital position, and is particularly focused on the potential impact that the fallout from COVID-19 will have on its capital position. The Company remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend, but the ability to maintain its dividend payment remains highly dependent on the depth and breadth of the economic impact of COVID-19. The Company may, depending on conditions, find it necessary to suspend common stock dividends.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "target", "estimate", "continue", "positions", "prospects", "potential", "would", "should", "could", "will" or "may". These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and these statements may not be realized. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the businesses of the Company and/or VCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (3) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the VCB merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (4) revenues following the VCB merger may be lower than expected; (5) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the VCB merger; (6) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (7) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in the Company's market areas; (8) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (9) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (10) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
2020
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$
67,158,018
$
60,026,071
$
16,518,062
Federal funds sold
164,000
480,000
3,239,000
Investment securities
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
98,931,747
108,571,161
37,418,813
Securities held to maturity
11,218,518
12,192,139
15,533,016
Restricted investments
10,103,984
8,133,519
5,118,211
Total Investment Securities
120,254,249
128,896,819
58,070,040
Loans held for sale
90,019,366
55,646,215
35,610,217
Loans held for investment
670,935,158
646,833,864
431,087,054
Allowance for loan losses
(4,896,956)
(4,572,371)
(3,744,177)
Net Loans Held for Investment
666,038,202
642,261,493
427,342,877
Bank premises and equipment, net
14,262,805
13,650,556
3,383,427
Bank owned life insurance
14,826,967
14,734,261
9,110,310
Goodwill
19,892,331
19,914,942
3,306,664
Other intangible assets
-
-
-
Other assets
34,988,872
25,200,948
18,220,352
Total Assets
$
1,027,604,810
$
960,811,305
$
574,800,949
LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
178,481,693
$
177,819,205
$
83,543,392
Interest bearing
262,721,061
220,776,065
129,801,274
Savings deposits
65,230,117
62,479,898
28,744,545
Time deposits
262,726,987
260,954,991
182,433,551
Total Deposits
769,159,858
722,030,159
424,522,762
Other borrowed funds
140,900,000
124,800,000
67,800,000
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,808,904
9,800,434
9,775,024
Other liabilities
17,461,929
11,843,037
10,036,153
Total liabilities
937,330,691
868,473,630
512,133,939
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value, authorized - 10,000,000 shares;
outstanding - 5,660,985 shares at 3/31/20, 5,658,585 shares
at 12/31/19, and $4,329,616 at 3/31/19)
66,283,217
66,204,739
38,647,528
Contributed equity
251,543
251,543
251,543
Retained earnings
26,259,793
25,428,056
23,983,867
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,754,227)
229,051
(437,081)
Total Stockholders' Equity
90,040,326
92,113,389
62,445,857
Noncontrolling interest
233,793
224,286
221,153
Total Equity
90,274,119
92,337,675
62,667,010
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,027,604,810
$
960,811,305
$
574,800,949
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$
9,105,158
$
5,832,456
Interest and fees on loans held for sale
438,726
282,285
Interest on federal funds sold
1,609
1,138
Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities
829,301
490,847
Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities
48,084
64,338
Total Interest Income
10,422,878
6,671,064
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits
489,922
349,811
Interest on time deposits
1,235,236
835,835
Interest on borrowed funds
674,676
636,852
Total Interest Expense
2,399,834
1,822,498
Net Interest Income
8,023,044
4,848,566
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
575,000
295,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
7,448,044
4,553,566
OTHER INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
271,516
134,115
Earnings on investment in life insurance
92,707
55,416
Mortgage brokerage income
819,895
1,124,654
Gain on sale of mortgages
3,040,622
1,966,754
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(3,554)
2,474
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
(29,736)
Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans
20,229
-
Small business investment company fund income
-
10,414
Other noninterest income
756,673
635,380
Total Other Income
4,998,088
3,899,471
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
7,340,741
4,245,864
Occupancy and equipment expenses
856,421
601,624
Data processing
466,376
349,790
Legal and other professional fees
197,987
45,271
Advertising expense
224,142
195,240
Communications
134,893
110,222
Debit card expenses
157,757
81,984
Directors fees
66,300
53,150
Audits and examinations
42,673
36,385
FDIC insurance expense
150,388
75,000
Other contractual services
175,250
75,186
Other taxes and assessments
223,718
156,063
Other noninterest expense
1,301,015
823,761
Total Other Expenses
11,337,661
6,849,540
Income before Income Taxes
1,108,471
1,603,497
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
267,228
321,827
Net Income
841,243
1,281,670
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(9,506)
(13,108)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
831,737
$
1,268,562
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
831,737
$
1,268,562
Earnings per Share
$
0.15
$
0.38
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,664,387
3,307,400
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Income Statement Data:
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Interest and Dividend Income
$
10,423
$
8,457
$
8,118
$
7,641
$
6,671
Interest Expense
2,400
2,577
2,682
2,438
1,822
Net Interest Income
8,023
5,880
5,436
5,203
4,849
Provision for Loan Losses
575
277
570
600
295
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
7,448
5,603
4,866
4,603
4,554
Noninterest Income
4,998
4,541
4,973
5,383
3,900
Noninterest Expenses
11,338
9,628
8,206
8,162
6,850
Income before income taxes
1,108
516
1,633
1,824
1,604
Income tax expense (benefit)
267
(17)
380
288
322
Net income
841
533
1,253
1,536
1,282
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(9)
(3)
(3)
(5)
(13)
Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
832
$
530
$
1,250
$
1,531
$
1,269
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.28
$
0.35
$
0.37
Net income-diluted
0.15
0.10
0.28
0.35
0.37
Dividends declared
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
Book value per common share
15.95
16.32
15.09
14.82
14.47
Tangible book value per common share
11.80
12.14
14.00
13.71
13.34
Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
$
1,027,605
$
960,811
$
736,238
$
721,784
$
574,801
Loans held for investment
670,935
646,834
460,878
452,229
431,087
Loans held for sale
90,019
55,646
80,255
61,976
35,610
Securities
120,254
128,897
142,712
153,764
58,070
Deposits
769,160
722,030
520,280
498,982
424,523
Subordinated Debt, net
9,809
9,800
9,792
9,783
9,775
Other borrowed funds
140,900
124,800
129,600
138,200
67,800
Total equity
90,274
92,338
65,597
64,134
62,667
Average common shares outstanding - basic
5,664
4,588
4,347
4,329
3,307
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
5,664
4,588
4,347
4,329
3,307
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.34%
0.25%
0.69%
0.95%
0.92%
Return on average equity
3.68%
2.61%
7.73%
9.69%
10.03%
Total loan to deposit ratio
98.93%
97.29%
104.01%
103.05%
109.93%
Held for investment loan to deposit ratio
87.23%
89.59%
88.58%
90.63%
101.55%
Net interest margin
3.71%
3.46%
3.16%
3.35%
3.70%
Cost of deposits
0.95%
1.29%
1.35%
1.35%
1.17%
Efficiency ratio
91.10%
94.91%
83.40%
81.73%
81.03%
Capital and Credit Quality Ratios:
Average Equity to Average Assets
9.18%
9.31%
8.90%
9.78%
9.18%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment
0.73%
0.71%
0.96%
0.90%
0.87%
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.50%
0.54%
0.78%
0.74%
0.97%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.50%
0.54%
0.78%
0.77%
0.98%
Net charge-offs to total loans held for investment
0.04%
0.02%
0.05%
0.06%
0.03%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):
Tangible Common Equity:
Common equity (GAAP)
$
90,274
$
92,338
$
65,597
$
64,134
$
62,667
Less: Goodwill and amortizable intangibles
(23,456)
(23,633)
(4,722)
(4,792)
(4,905)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
66,818
$
68,705
$
60,875
$
59,342
$
57,762
Total shares outstanding
5,661
5,659
4,347
4,329
4,330
Book Value per Share (GAAP)
$
15.95
$
16.32
$
15.09
$
14.82
$
14.47
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
11.80
$
12.14
$
14.00
$
13.71
$
13.34