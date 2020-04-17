CHANTILLY, Va., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks and Imaging Center today announced that the two companies have established an alliance to provide proven endpoint and critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions for Mexico's and Latin America's private and public sectors.
Blue Ridge Networks' solutions are currently deployed by high profile government agencies and private entities in more than 120 countries. As part of this partnership, Blue Ridge Networks will provide Imaging Center with its core products AppGuard® and LinkGuard™. The introduction of these proven products will provide companies in Mexico and Latin America with unprecedented protection against cyberattacks, and the protection necessary for the region's fast growing economy.
"Our suite of network infrastructure, remote access and endpoint cybersecurity solutions have been trusted to prevent cyberattacks and eliminate vulnerabilities for more than 20 years without experiencing one reported breach," said Maureen Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Networks. "We are proud to partner with Imaging Center and provide its customers with advanced solutions to protect against the increasing volume and sophistication of cyber threats."
Sergio Santoscoy from Imaging Center said, "Cyber security needs are evolving very rapidly, and our partnership with Blue Ridge Networks is a clear indication of our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class cyber security. We are true believers in the AppGuard & LinkGuard Zero Trust preventative solutions and we and look forward to representing Blue Ridge Networks in Mexico and Latin America."
ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.
Blue Ridge Networks is a proven cybersecurity isolation and containment technology innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its technologies – ever.
ABOUT IMAGING CENTER
Based in Mexico City, Imaging Center is a technology services integrator for Mexican markets supporting both government and private sector clients throughout Mexico. Imaging Center delivers managed services with 15+ years of experience focused on Information Management, Digital Transformation, e-Business development and IT & OT Cybersecurity solutions.