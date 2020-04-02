CHANTILLY, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks today announced that it will provide proven endpoint and critical infrastructure cyber security solutions for Qatar's private and public sectors through its partners Clearspan Strategic LLC and Al Mana Computer Services (ACS).
Blue Ridge Networks solutions are currently deployed by high profile government agencies and private entities in more than 120 countries. As part of this deal Blue Ridge Networks will provide ACS, through Clearspan, with its core products AppGuard® and LinkGuard®. The introduction of these proven products will provide companies in the region with unprecedented protection against cyberattacks, and the protection necessary to Qatar's growing reputation as a regional leader and global influencer.
"Our suite of network infrastructure, remote access and endpoint cybersecurity solutions have been trusted to prevent cyberattacks and eliminate vulnerabilities for more than 20 years without experiencing one reported breach," said Srini Mirmira, President of Blue Ridge Networks. "We are proud to bring these proven offerings to Clearspan and ACS and provide their customers with advanced solutions to protect against the increasing volume of cyber threats."
Nabil Al Otaibi, ACS General Manager said, "Cyber security is evolving quickly. Its importance grows by the day in Qatar. Our partnership with Blue Ridge Networks and Clearspan Strategic shows our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class cyber security. Blue Ridge Network's patented products will positively disrupt the way cyber security is practiced here."
"The purpose of this alliance is to serve the users' security needs effectively and seamlessly. Blue Ridge Networks' products are unsurpassed, as is Al Mana's reputation for service, and we are delighted to help expand Blue Ridge Networks' international footprint and introduce impregnable cyber security for enterprises in the region," said Michael Stellwag, Clearspan Strategic's Principal in Doha.
Al Mana Computer Services W.L.L. helped bring the digital age to Doha. Founded in 1983, it is a member of Al Mana Group of Companies, which was established in 1960. ACS provides total quality Information Technology (IT) solutions, providing IT products, consulting and technical services to more than 200 prominent business in the Qatar economy. This partnership ensures its leadership in cyber security in Qatar.
ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.
Blue Ridge Networks is a proven cybersecurity isolation and containment technology innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its technologies – ever.
ABOUT CLEARPSAN STRATEGIC LLC
Clearspan Strategic LLC is a Chicago, Illinois-based business advisory consultancy with a primary aim of building international links for new technologies and foreign business entities. With a footprint that spans across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, Clearspan Strategic is advising some of the most exciting companies in the US in their global expansions. With clients ranging from game-changing pharmaceuticals to one of the top cyber security firms in the world, Clearspan Strategic is emboldening business opportunities for enterprises that have an eye on building global markets. Its team consists of former investment bankers, marketing & communications consultants, and end-market specialists, all with one aim of building your business to even greater heights.