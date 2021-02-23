BUFFALO, N.Y. and ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leader in encryption and tokenization payment and data security, and IVR Technology Group, provider of omnichannel, integrated billing platform solutions for payment automation by voice and text, have partnered to provide IVR Technology Group's automated, PCI Compliant phone payment platform through Bluefin's PayConex™ gateway.
IVR Technology Group's Compass Automation Platform provides voice and text automation solutions that are gateway and processor agnostic, mitigate PCI DSS risk, and provide the option for 24/7/365 payments. Thousands of customers from Fortune 100 BPO's to small municipalities use their platform to offer the convenience of paying by phone or text message at any time. With organizations such as hospitals, municipalities and utilities no longer accepting walk-up payments during the pandemic, automated payments by phone or text have been the ideal substitute.
"We're excited to be partnered with Bluefin in their response to the high demand for more contactless payment options," said Jim Barker, Chief Revenue Officer, IVR Technology Group. "Our integration enables their customers to offer voice and text payments quickly and easily. And what I appreciate the most is that both of our organizations are fanatically focused on security and effortless customer interactions."
Bluefin specializes in payment and data security technologies for a variety of industries, including healthcare, higher education, government/utilities, petroleum and more. Through the company's PayConex gateway, organizations can accept contactless face-to-face, mobile, unattended, call center and Ecommerce transactions backed by state of the art security solutions including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for the protection of point-of-sale (POS) card data and ShieldConex® for the tokenization of online card data, PII and PHI.
Bluefin's integration with IVR Technology Group enables the company's clients to accept PCI, NACHA and HIPAA compliant phone payments directly through PayConex.
"Demand for omni-channel payment solutions has significantly increased since the start of the pandemic," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "We are seeing more and more Ecommerce and pay-by-phone transactions across our healthcare, higher education and government/utility customer base. Our integration with IVR Technology Group enables the highest level of PCI compliant phone payments directly through PayConex, which means simple adoption for our clients. The solution is a valuable tool for any Bluefin merchant seeking secure, automated phone payments."
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 135 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 36 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About IVR Technology Group
IVR Technology Group provides voice and text automation solutions that connect customers with companies through its Managed CPaaS, the Compass Automation Platform. Its mission is to be an engagement conduit that enables extraordinary experiences between companies and their customers. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, with offices in Dallas, TX, their thousands of partners, customers, and users span the spectrum from global Fortune 100 corporations with large contact centers to small municipalities accepting automated payments by phone. Learn more at https://www.ivrtechgroup.com.
