SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, Bolivia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The President of BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA SRL, Julio José Montenegro, announces a new Joint Venture with the company METALPRO SRL., under the direction of its General Manager, Lic. Marlene Jiménez Vda. de Diez de Medina to carry out GREEN MINING AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS. As is widely known, both companies are committed to a business philosophy of environmental protection, social responsibility and clean precious metal production.
"Our commitments to this and every venture we decide to undertake will always be the same," says Don Julio with regards to the three pillars of their business philosophy:
1. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR): our business decisions take into consideration the ethical values that guide business management, compliance with national and international legal requirements, as well as respect for the political, cultural, social and economic rights of communities.
2. ENVIRONMENT: Our goal is to reduce the environmental impact of new mining operations, with initiatives such as carrying out underground mining in order to reduce deforestation, using water from old mining operations for treatment and use in new mining operations along closed circuits, preventing spills, in order not to use as much clean water from the basins as possible, using synthetic linings (Geomembranes) for the construction of reservoirs and water treatment plants in order not to contaminate the water table, reforestation of impacted areas and continuous monitoring of water and soil.
3. CLEAN TECHNOLOGY: We respect the international agreements of Minamata 2014, signed in JAPAN by 140 countries with regards to the non-use of mercury and cyanide in gold recovery processes. "We take pride on the fact that our companies have developed clean technology that is friendly to the environment and bio degradable, allowing the effluent residues to be eliminated as fertilizers for the fields and forests.
METALPRO SRL. has an administrative contract in force for thirty years over an area located in the Ñuflo de Chávez province, Department of Santa Cruz (Bolivia), for the mining of gold and other metals. The area consists of 27 squares (675 Hectares), within which there is a waste deposit in place of 10 million tons with a fine gold content of 1.2 grams per ton, plus other precious metals of the platinum group, generated by the mining company COMSUR SA, in partnership with NEWMONT GOLD CORP, which fed a plant of 2000 tons per day. The processing of 2000 tons per day of stripping would generate an annual gross production of 40.2 million dollars per year.
We also have new areas with veins that have not yet been exploited, in which we find 28 grams of gold per ton and 11 grams of palladium per ton at surface level. By processing only 100 tons of these minerals, we would obtain a gross production of 5.6 million dollars per month.
METALPRO SRL., is processing a new mining contract called SAN EXPEDITO VIII, in which there are minerals of Tantalum, Niobium, Gold Platinum Palladium, Rhodium Iridium and Osmium, In addition to Gallium and Indium, the probable reserves are over 50 million tons, with contents of these minerals, approximating the gross value to 30 billion dollars, the area is made up of 101 grids of 25 hectares each, making a total of 2,525 hectares.
