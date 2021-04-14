NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than $20 billion invested in real estate tech last year alone, real estate is experiencing a surge of innovation. With this as backdrop, Blueprint is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural event focused on the future of the built world, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, on October 4-6, 2021. Organized by the same team behind InsureTech Connect, HR Transform, Mobile Apps Unlocked, and Manifest, the new conference (http://blueprint.connectiv.com) will bring together the biggest real estate companies in the U.S., the most dynamic proptech startups and the most important venture capitalists powering this ecosystem.
Over the past five years, real estate technology has seen a massive increase in adoption and interest from the investment community. According to a recent KPMG survey, 87% of real estate companies expect to increase their spending on tech.
"It's really a watershed moment for proptech," said Vik Venkatraman, Blueprint's General Manager. "All of a sudden, many of the technologies impacting real estate have gone from nice-to-have to need-to-have for landlords and management companies — and the ecosystem of entrepreneurs and investors is responding. We're excited to bring our big spotlight to this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry — and look forward to building Blueprint into a must-attend annual event for years to come."
Blueprint 2021 will cover real estate tech writ large — with participating companies drawn from across all of the real estate asset classes (including single-family, multi-family, commercial and industrial), and from up and down the value chain (including construction and materials, sourcing, financing, leasing and management, and alternative use models). The show will be the first to bring together all of these disparate players from across real estate technology to find meaningful synergies, new solutions, and innovative cross-germination of ideas.
"As the proptech sector continues to grow and mature at a rapid pace, I'm looking forward to gathering with some of the top real estate, technology and proptech leaders to discuss where we are, and where we're heading in what promises to be a dynamic next phase of the industry's evolution," said Metaprop General Partner Zak Schwarzman.
The initial slate of speakers brings together high-level luminaries from across the proptech landscape, including:
-- Jamie Hodari, CEO & Co-Founder, Industrious
-- Thais Galli, Head of Innovation, Tishman Speyer
-- Gary Beasley, CEO & Co-Founder, Roofstock
-- Will O'Donnell, Managing Director, Prologis Ventures
-- Lisa Picard, President & CEO, EQ Office
-- Vik Chawla, Partner, Fifth Wall
-- Paraag Sarva, CEO & CO-Founder, Rhino
-- Max Simkoff, CEO & Founder, Doma
"Coming out of COVID, more than ever, there is a real need to deliver technology and innovation that advances the real estate industry," said Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures. "We look forward to the opportunity to join key players and startups, and find new ways to push real estate forward together."
