-- Blueprint Medicines and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to co-commercialize pralsetinib and equally share profits in the U.S. -- -- Roche will obtain an exclusive license to commercialize pralsetinib outside the U.S., excluding Greater China* -- -- Blueprint Medicines will receive $775 million in upfront payments, comprising $675 million in cash and $100 million equity investment priced at $96.57 per share, and is eligible to receive up to $927 million in potential milestones, plus royalties on net product sales outside the U.S. -- -- Transformative partnership creates path for Blueprint Medicines to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile -- -- Blueprint Medicines to host conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET --