-- Submitted US and EU marketing applications for pralsetinib for RET fusion-positive NSCLC -- -- On track to submit NDA to FDA for pralsetinib for previously treated RET mutant MTC in Q2 2020 under FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program -- -- Multiple abstracts for pralsetinib in RET-altered cancers and avapritinib in systemic mastocytosis accepted for presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting, EAACI 2020 Congress and EHA Annual Congress -- -- IND for BLU-263 for indolent systemic mastocytosis cleared by FDA -- -- AYVAKIT(TM) (avapritinib) launch in PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST underway with reported net product revenue of $3.5M in first partial quarter of launch --