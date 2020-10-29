-- Obtained FDA approval and launched GAVRETO(TM) for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer -- -- Announced top-line EXPLORER and PATHFINDER data for AVYAKIT(TM) in advanced systemic mastocytosis; plan to submit supplemental NDA to FDA in Q4 2020 -- -- Received European Commission approval of AYVAKYT® for PDGFRA D842V mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors -- -- Ended Q3 2020 with approximately $1.4 billion in cash driven by the upfront payments from the Roche collaboration signed during the quarter --