CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Jeff Albers, Blueprint Medicines' Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We have two FDA-approved precision therapies and are currently advancing multiple investigational medicines in clinical development, along with a number of research programs. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.