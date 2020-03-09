CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today reaffirmed previously announced plans to host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, March 16, 2020 to report updated data from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PIONEER trial of avapritinib in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis, following the cancellation of the 2020 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.
Blueprint Medicines previously announced plans to present a late-breaking oral abstract on the PIONEER trial data at the 2020 AAAAI Annual Meeting. Due to the cancellation of the AAAAI Annual Meeting, Blueprint Medicines now plans to report the data during the investor conference call and webcast on March 16, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Conference Call Information
To access the live call, please dial (855) 728-4793 (domestic) or (503) 343-6666 (international) and refer to conference ID 1590639. A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.
