NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased with our operating results led by rapid acceleration of rent growth throughout the quarter, demonstrating the high quality and favorable locations of our communities," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "In addition, as anticipated in our 2021 guidance, our investment pace increased in the second quarter, including our first investments in single family homes. Our renovation pace also returned to pre-COVID levels, as we delivered almost 250 unit upgrades, with an average ROI of 24%.  We are continuing to effectively source attractive investment opportunities and accretively put our capital to work."

Second Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 was ($5.4) million or ($0.21) per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period. This year's results continue to be impacted by additional capital on the balance sheet.

 Portfolio Performance

  • Rental revenues grew 4.2% to $49.7 million from $47.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.8% to $30.8 million from $29.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Same store revenues grew 6.4% and same store NOI increased 6.5%, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Blended lease rate growth was 10.3%, up 680 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. 
  • June 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 12.0%, with renewals at 6.5% and new leases at 17.9%.  Average lease growth accelerated to 15.3% in July.
  • Portfolio occupancy was 96.2% at June 30, 2021, up 90 basis points from the prior year.
  • Property operating margins improved 90 basis points to 62.0% compared to 61.1% in the prior year period.
  • Same store average rent increased 3.0% and same store average occupancy expanded 80 basis points, as compared to the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

  • Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.2 billion.
  • Acquired three operating properties totaling 506 units for $118 million.
  • Sold two operating assets and two development properties for $174 million with net proceeds of $39 million.
  • Invested $26 million in preferred equity in three new stabilized properties, and funded $8 million for five existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments. Committed $32 million for three new preferred equity investments.
  • Increased renovation pace back to pre-COVID levels, completing 248 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 24.4% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $144 per unit.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

  • $244.5 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and $1.4 billion of indebtedness outstanding as of June 30, 2021.
  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.
  • Raised a quarterly record of $119 million through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.8 million shares at $25.00 per share.
  • Redeemed 80,316 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 8,262,685 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $9.72 per share.
  • Repurchased 4,605,598 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $9.79 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 was ($5.4) million, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million in the prior year period.  Net income in 2021 was impacted by two asset sales generating $19 million in gain on sale of real estate investments compared to $58 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $22.4 million or $0.80 per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.0 million or $0.79 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $1.7 million and a reduction in interest expense of $0.2 million.  This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $0.2 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.5 million in preferred returns, and preferred stock dividend increase of $0.1 million

 

Total Portfolio Performance



$ In thousands, except average rental rates

2Q21



2Q20



Variance



YTD21



YTD20



Variance



Total Revenues (1)

$ 53,835



$ 53,033



1.5%



$109,638



$ 109,274



0.3%



Property Operating Expenses

$ 18,909



$ 18,571



1.8%



$  38,841



$   37,870



2.6%



NOI

$ 30,812



$ 29,124



5.8%



$  61,962



$   60,177



3.0%



Operating Margin

62.0%



61.1%



90

bps

61.5%



61.4%



10

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.8%



94.4%



140

bps

95.5%



94.3%



120

bps

Average Rental Rate

$    1,351



$    1,330



1.6%



$    1,333



$     1,330



0.2%



(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the second quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 4.2% compared to the same prior year period.  Total portfolio NOI was $30.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.  Property NOI margins were 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 61.1% in the prior year quarter. 

 

Same Store Portfolio Performance



$ In thousands, except average rental rates

2Q21



2Q20



Variance



YTD21



YTD20



Variance



Revenues

$   38,631



$   36,306



6.4%



$   74,309



$  71,345



4.2%



Property Operating Expenses

$   14,559



$   13,700



6.3%



$   28,267



$   26,814



5.4%



NOI

$   24,072



$   22,606



6.5%



$   46,042



$   44,531



3.4%



Operating Margin

62.3%



62.3%



0

bps

62.0%



62.4%



(40)

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.7%



94.9%



80

bps

95.6%



94.5%



110

bps

Average Rental Rate

$     1,355



$     1,315



3.0%



$     1,344



$     1,318



2.0%



 

The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included 25 properties.  For the second quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 6.4% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by an 80-basis point increase in occupancy and 3.0% increase in average rental rates; of the Company's 25 same store properties, 21 recognized rental rate increases and 18 recognized occupancy increases during the period.  In addition, bad debt expense improved $0.7 million, while ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, increased $0.4 million.

Same store expenses increased 6.3%, or $0.9 million, partially due to non-controllable real estate tax increase of $0.2 million and insurance expense increase of $0.2 million due to industrywide multifamily insurance price increases.  The remaining increase was due to a $0.3 million increase in discretionary seasonal maintenance as discretionary spending was limited in the prior year due to COVID-19 and an increase of $0.2 million in administrative and marketing expenses.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 248 value-add unit upgrades during the second quarter of 2021 achieving an average 24.4% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $144 per unit. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,275 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $6,065 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $119 per unit, equating to an average 23.6% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of June 30, 2021.  The Company has identified approximately 4,158 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Portfolio Activity

The following activities were completed during the second quarter:

  • On April 12, 2021, the Company made a $10.7 million preferred equity investment in the operating partnership of Peak Housing, a private REIT invested in a portfolio of 474 single-family homes located throughout Texas.
  • On April 14, 2021, the Company acquired a 95% interest in an 80-unit apartment community located in Olympia, Washington, known as Yauger Park. The total purchase price was $24.5 million.
  • On April 26, 2021, the Company sold Plantation Park for a gross sales price of $32 million and net proceeds to the Company of $2.7 million.
  • On June 4, 2021, the Company acquired an 83% interest in a 150-unit apartment community located in Concord, North Carolina known as Wayford at Concord. The total purchase price was $44 million. The Company's previous preferred investment of $7 million was redeemed in conjunction with the purchase.
  • On June 10, 2021, the Company sold The Reserve at Palmer Ranch for $58 million to the Strategic Portfolio partner for net proceeds to the Company of $16.6 million. With the addition of the property to the Strategic Portfolio, the Company made an $11 million preferred investment in the Strategic Portfolio.
  • On June 17, 2021, the Company acquired a 100% interest in a 276-unit apartment community located in Raleigh, North Carolina, known as Windsor Falls, for a total purchase price of $49 million.
  • Entered into three preferred equity commitments to invest $32 million in two multifamily and one single family home development projects located in Houston and Willow Park, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • On June 25, 2021, the Company made a $4 million preferred equity investment in a stabilized asset with 372-units known as Deercross, located in Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • On June 29, 2021, Vickers Historic Roswell was sold and the Company's mezzanine loan and accrued interest of $12.9 million were paid off.

The Company completed the following activity subsequent to June 30, 2021:

  • On July 7, 2021, the Company sold Park & Kingston and The District at Scottsdale for gross sales prices of $45 million and $151 million, respectively, with net proceeds to the Company of $24.7 million and $69.5 million, respectively.
  • In July 2021, the Company made $19 million of preferred equity investments and provided a bridge loan of $7 million for properties located in Corpus Christi and Dallas, Texas, and Dawsonville, Georgia.
  • Entered into two preferred equity commitments to invest $31 million in multifamily development projects located in San Antonio, Texas and Orange City, Florida.

Dividend 

The Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, quarterly cash dividends as reflected in the following table.

Declaration Date

Payable to stockholders

of record as of

 

Amount

 

Date Paid or Payable

Class A Common Stock







March 12, 2021

March 25, 2021

$0.162500

April 5, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

Class C Common Stock







March 12, 2021

March 25, 2021

$0.162500

April 5, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

Series B Preferred Stock







January 13, 2021

March 25, 2021

$5.00

April 5, 2021

April 12, 2021

April 23, 2021

$5.00

May 5, 2021

April 12, 2021

May 25, 2021

$5.00

June 4, 2021

April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$5.00

July 2, 2021

Series C Preferred Stock







March 12, 2021

March 25, 2021

$0.4765625

April 5, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4765625

July 2, 2021

Series D Preferred Stock







March 12, 2021

March 25, 2021

$0.4453125

April 5, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4453125

July 2, 2021

Series T Preferred Stock (1)







January 13, 2021

March 25, 2021

$0.128125

April 5, 2021

April 12, 2021

April 23, 2021

$0.128125

May 5, 2021

April 12, 2021

May 25, 2021

$0.128125

June 4, 2021

April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.128125

July 2, 2021



(1)

Shares of newly issued Series T Preferred Stock that are held only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding.











 

2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance.  Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share.  For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 34 of Company's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

Conference Call

All interested parties can listen to the live conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing +1 (866) 843-0890 within the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-6597, and requesting the "Bluerock Residential Conference."

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the conference call will be available for replay on the Company's website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available until September 5, 2021 at  https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KjK0qgS7, as well as by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10158807.

The full text of this Earnings Release and additional Supplemental Information is available in the Investors section on the Company's website at http://www.bluerockresidential.com.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations.  BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur.  Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others.  For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary 

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred/ground lease investments as of June 30, 2021:

 



Multifamily Community Name



Location



Number of Units



Year Built/

Renovated (1)



Ownership Interest



Average

Rent (2)



%

Occupied (3)



Consolidated Operating Properties:



























ARIUM Glenridge



Atlanta, GA



480



1990



90%



$    1,346



95.8%





ARIUM Westside



Atlanta, GA



336



2008



90%



1,509



93.8%





Ashford Belmar



Lakewood, CO



512



1988/1993



85%



1,691



96.9%





Avenue 25



Phoenix, AZ



254



2013



100%



1,286



94.1%





Burano Hunter's Creek, formerly ARIUM Hunter's Creek



Orlando, FL



532



1999



100%



1,427



 

96.8%





Carrington at Perimeter Park



Morrisville, NC



266



2007



100%



1,291



96.6%





Chattahoochee Ridge



Atlanta, GA



358



1996



90%



1,413



96.6%





Chevy Chase



Austin, TX



320



1971



92%



983



97.8%





Cielo on Gilbert



Mesa, AZ



432



1985



90%



1,123



97.2%





Citrus Tower



Orlando, FL



336



2006



97%



1,381



96.1%





Denim



Scottsdale, AZ



645



1979



100%



1,288



95.7%





Elan



Austin, TX



270



2007



100%



1,158



93.0%





Element



Las Vegas, NV



200



1995



100%



1,306



97.0%





Falls at Forsyth



Cumming, GA



356



2019



100%



1,439



97.8%





Gulfshore Apartment Homes



Naples, FL



368



2016



100%



1,298



97.6%





Navigator Villas



Pasco, WA



176



2013



90%



1,173



99.4%





Outlook at Greystone



Birmingham, AL



300



2007



100%



1,118



95.3%





Park & Kingston



Charlotte, NC



168



2015



100%



1,321



94.6%





Pine Lakes Preserve



Port St. Lucie, FL



320



2003



100%



1,419



97.8%





Providence Trail



Mount Juliet, TN



334



2007



100%



1,304



94.6%





Roswell City Walk



Roswell, GA



320



2015



98%



1,625



97.8%





Sands Parc



Daytona Beach, FL



264



2017



100%



1,370



96.6%





The Brodie



Austin, TX



324



2001



100%



1,353



95.7%





The Debra Metrowest, formerly ARIUM Metrowest



Orlando, FL



510



2001



100%



1,423



95.7%





The District at Scottsdale



Scottsdale, AZ



332



2018



99%



1,826



94.0%





The Links at Plum Creek



Castle Rock, CO



264



2000



88%



1,489



97.3%





The Mills



Greenville, SC



304



2013



100%



1,061



97.0%





The Preserve at Henderson Beach



Destin, FL



340



2009



100%



1,548



95.9%





The Sanctuary



Las Vegas, NV



320



1988



100%



1,169



96.3%





Veranda at Centerfield



Houston, TX



400



1999



93%



1,034



96.5%





Villages of Cypress Creek



Houston, TX



384



2001



80%



1,203



94.5%





Wayford at Concord



Concord, NC



150



2019



83%



1,830



95.3%





Wesley Village



Charlotte, NC



301



2010



100%



1,400



96.0%





Windsor Falls



Raleigh, NC



276



1994



100%



1,102



97.5%





Yauger Park Villas



Olympia, WA



80



2010



95%



1,982



96.3%





































     Total/Average Consolidated Operating Properties



11,532











$    1,350

(6)

96.2%



































Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments:

























Alexan CityCentre



Houston, TX



340











$    1,583









Avondale Hills



Decatur, GA



240











1,538

(4)







Belmont Crossing



Smyrna, GA



192











888









Deercross



Indianapolis, IN



372











761









Deerwood Apartments



Houston, TX



330











1,590

(4)







Domain at The One Forty



Garland, TX



299











1,363









Encore Chandler



Chandler, AZ



208











1,457

(4)







Georgetown Crossing



Savannah, GA



168











1,036









Hunter's Pointe



Pensacola, FL



204











992









Mira Vista



Austin, TX



200











1,115









Motif



Fort Lauderdale, FL



385











2,352

(4)







Park on the Square



Pensacola, FL



240











1,159









Peak Housing (5)



Various, Texas



474











876









Reunion Apartments



Orlando, FL



280











1,366

(4)







Sierra Terrace



Atlanta, GA



135











1,274









Sierra Village



Atlanta, GA



154











1,224









The Commons



Jacksonville, FL



328











914









The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill



Chapel Hill, NC



414











1,599

(4)







The Reserve at Palmer Ranch



Sarasota, FL



320











1,417









The Riley



Richardson, TX



262











1,455









Thornton Flats



Austin, TX



104











1,576









Water's Edge



Pensacola, FL



184











1,168









Wayford at Innovation Park



Charlotte, NC



210











1,994

(4)







Willow Park (5)



Willow Park, TX



46











2,362

(4)







Zoey



Austin, TX



307











1,762

(4)









































Total/Average Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments 

6,396











$    1,368

(7)









































Total/Average Portfolio



17,928











$    1,357

(8)





































(1)

Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. 

(2)

Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 

(3)

Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of June 30, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4)

Represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected units upon stabilization.

(5)

Peak Housing and Willow Park are preferred equity investments in portfolios of single-family residential homes.  The actual/planned number of units shown represents the number of single-family residential homes within each portfolio.

(6)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,351 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(7)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,399 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(8)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,368 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



 

 

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues

































Rental and other property revenues



$

49,721





$

47,695





$

100,803





$

98,047



Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments





4,114







5,338







8,835







11,227



Total revenues





53,835







53,033







109,638







109,274



Expenses

































Property operating





18,909







18,571







38,841







37,870



Property management fees





1,247







1,194







2,528







2,488



General and administrative





6,595







5,303







13,240







11,674



Acquisition and pursuit costs





3







423







15







1,691



Weather-related losses, net

















400









Depreciation and amortization





19,926







20,067







40,250







40,990



Total expenses





46,680







45,558







95,274







94,713



Operating income





7,155







7,475







14,364







14,561



Other income (expense)

































Other income





57







19







209







59



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures





2,329







2,834







4,616







5,249



Provision for credit losses





(26)













(567)









Gain on sale of real estate investments





19,429







57,843







88,342







58,096



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





(647)







(13,985)







(3,687)







(13,985)



Interest expense, net





(13,460)







(13,859)







(27,294)







(28,774)



Total other income





7,682







32,852







61,619







20,645



Net income





14,837







40,327







75,983







35,206



Preferred stock dividends





(14,367)







(14,237)







(28,984)







(27,784)



Preferred stock accretion





(7,290)







(3,602)







(14,312)







(7,527)



Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

































Operating Partnership units





(1,978)







5,413







8,182







(409)



Partially-owned properties





587







1,985







6,353







1,707



Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(1,391)







7,398







14,535







1,298



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders



$

(5,429)





$

15,090





$

18,152





$

(1,403)





































Net (loss) income per common share - Basic



$

(0.21)





$

0.61





$

0.68





$

(0.09)





































Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted



$

(0.21)





$

0.61





$

0.68





$

(0.09)





































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding





28,129,862







24,307,147







25,623,537







24,197,479



Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding





28,129,862







24,345,034







25,688,530







24,197,479



 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Second Quarter 2021

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)







June 30, 2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS

















Net Real Estate Investments

















Land



$

251,691





$

279,481



Buildings and improvements





1,703,536







1,889,471



Furniture, fixtures and equipment





75,488







78,438



Total Gross Real Estate Investments





2,030,715







2,247,390



Accumulated depreciation





(187,066)







(186,426)



Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments





1,843,649







2,060,964



Operating real estate held for sale, net





144,878







36,213



Total Net Real Estate Investments





1,988,527







2,097,177



Cash and cash equivalents





136,766







83,868



Restricted cash





36,308







35,093



Notes and accrued interest receivable, net





165,654







157,734



Due from affiliates





667







339



Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net





40,783







29,502



Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net





86,328







83,485



In-place lease intangible assets, net





1,531







2,594



Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale





271







145



Total Assets



$

2,456,835





$

2,489,937





















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

















Mortgages payable



$

1,343,454





$

1,490,932



Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale





93,137







38,773



Revolving credit facilities











33,000



Accounts payable





1,972







1,317



Other accrued liabilities





34,677







31,025



Due to affiliates





635







618



Distributions payable





13,879







13,421



Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale





1,135







383



Total Liabilities





1,488,889







1,609,469





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively











54,332





6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 360,608 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





327,124







469,907





7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





56,627







56,462





6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 18,353,252 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





415,718







219,967



Equity

















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding













7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





66,867







66,867



Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 28,861,937 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





289







220



Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





1







1



Additional paid-in-capital





362,507







304,710



Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings





(303,960)







(313,392)



Total Stockholders' Equity





125,704







58,406



Noncontrolling Interests

















Operating Partnership units





18,751







(3,272)



    Partially owned properties





24,022







24,666



Total Noncontrolling Interests





42,773







21,394



Total Equity





168,477







79,800



TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY



$

2,456,835





$

2,489,937



 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for notes receivable, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. Commencing in 2020, we do not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $1.5 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.  We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired seven operating properties, made eight property investments through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments, sold six operating properties and received payoffs of our mezzanine loan or preferred equity in seven investments subsequent to June 30, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

 



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(5,429)





$

15,090





$

18,152





$

(1,403)



Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units



(1,978)







5,413







8,182







(409)



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



(7,407)







20,503







26,334







(1,812)



Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)



19,036







19,144







38,440







39,045



Provision for credit losses



26













567









Gain on sale of real estate investments



(18,630)







(55,250)







(81,058)







(55,360)



FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders



(6,975)







(15,603)







(15,717)







(18,127)



Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Acquisition and pursuit costs



3







423







15







1,691



Non-cash interest expense



549







747







1,154







1,592



Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives



20







(5)







(11)







(30)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



609







13,590







3,173







13,590



Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan



997













997









Weather-related losses, net















360









Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122







122







244







242



Other (income) expense, net



(49)







43







48







3



Non-cash equity compensation



3,479







2,191







6,789







5,738



Preferred stock accretion



7,290







3,602







14,312







7,527



CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

$

6,045





$

5,110





$

11,364





$

12,226



































Per Share and Unit Information:































FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

(0.18)





$

(0.47)





$

(0.44)





$

(0.55)



CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

0.16





$

0.15





$

0.32





$

0.37



































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted



38,443,171







33,075,598







35,883,631







32,936,762



































(1)

The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture investments. 



































 

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties. 

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).

 







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders



$

(5,429)





$

15,090





$

18,152





$

(1,403)





Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(1,391)







7,398







14,535







1,298





Preferred stock dividends





14,367







14,237







28,984







27,784





Preferred stock accretion





7,290







3,602







14,312







7,527





Interest expense, net





13,460







13,859







27,294







28,774





Real estate depreciation and amortization





19,879







20,020







40,157







40,899





Provision for credit losses





26













567











Gain on sale of real estate investments





(19,429)







(57,843)







(88,342)







(58,096)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





647







13,985







3,687







13,985



   EBITDAre



$

29,420





$

30,348





$

59,346





$

60,768





Acquisition and pursuit costs





3







423







15







1,691





Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan





997













997











Non-real estate depreciation and amortization





122







122







244







242





Weather-related losses, net

















400











Non-cash equity compensation





3,479







2,191







6,789







5,738





Other (income) expense, net





(49)







43







48







3



   Adjusted EBITDAre



$

33,972





$

33,127





$

67,839





$

68,442







































 

Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):

 







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30, 



June 30, 







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders



$

(5,429)





$

15,090





$

18,152





$

(1,403)





Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units





(1,978)







5,413







8,182







(409)



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders





(7,407)







20,503







26,334







(1,812)



Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:



































Real estate depreciation and amortization





19,036







19,144







38,440







39,045





Non-real estate depreciation and amortization





122







122







244







242





Non-cash interest expense





549







747







1,154







1,592





Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives





20







(5)







(11)







(30)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





609







13,590







3,173







13,590





Provision for credit losses





26













567











Property management fees





1,194







1,135







2,417







2,367





Acquisition and pursuit costs





3







423







15







1,691





Corporate operating expenses





6,520







5,166







13,090







11,462





Weather-related losses, net

















360











Preferred dividends





14,367







14,237







28,984







27,784





Preferred stock accretion





7,290







3,602







14,312







7,527



Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:



































Other income (expense), net





57







(43)







108







(3)





Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures





2,329







2,834







4,616







5,408





Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments





4,114







5,338







8,835







11,227





Gain on sale of real estate investments





18,630







55,250







81,058







55,360



Pro-rata share of properties' income





17,199







15,285







34,462







31,466



Add:



































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income





738







750







1,378







1,553



Total property income





17,937







16,035







35,840







33,019



Add:



































Interest expense





12,875







13,089







26,122







27,158



Net operating income





30,812







29,124







61,962







60,177



Less:



































Non-same store net operating income





6,740







6,518







15,920







15,646



Same store net operating income (1)



$

24,072





$

22,606





$

46,042





$

44,531









 (1)

Same store portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consists of 25 properties, which represent 8,882 units.  Same store portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,628 units.













































 

