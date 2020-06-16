RALEIGH, North Carolina and ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniteIQ Consulting, a nationally recognized technology and data management consulting firm, and BlueVenn, the leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) vendor, have today announced a new strategic technology partnership focussed on helping healthcare, financial services, insurance and retail organizations make better sense of their customer data, and improve their omnichannel personalization and customer analytics capabilities.
The partnership sees InfiniteIQ Consulting enter the emerging CDP market with a unique offering that combines their considerable pedigree in enterprise-wide data management best practices with BlueVenn's marketing technology.
In a global "Customer Data Excellence" research paper undertaken by London Research, it found that CDP-equipped organizations were 2.5X more likely to have significantly outperformed against their organization's main marketing goals. For organizations that have not yet begun a CDP project, InfiniteIQ Consulting and BlueVenn is therefore a full service to provide the strategy, data, technology and capabilities to make a CDP investment both successful and profitable.
Matthew Watson, CEO for InfiniteIQ Consulting, said, "Having looked at many CDP technologies we chose BlueVenn because no other could provide the breadth of capabilities and functionality that our clients need. Marketers have unique requirements to trigger campaigns and messaging using real-time data access, and based on our past experience of building these solutions, we are fully aware of how those requirements usually play out between IT and Marketing. As well as its exceptional ability to unify and cleanse customer data from siloed systems and data stores, BlueVenn's extended functionality for customer analytics, predictive modeling and omnichannel journey orchestration mean that we can now satisfy the requirements of both marketing, IT and the wider business."
Steve Klin, CEO for BlueVenn, said, "InfiniteIQ deliver enormous value to its clients through their unique mix of client-side experience and advanced data management knowledge. Their proficiencies in modelling and customer intelligence is really quite impressive and our Customer Data Platform will co-exist nicely with those competencies. InfiniteIQ is way ahead of the curve in data management capabilities, and therefore this is an incredible partnership to blend our CDP technology with InfiniteIQ's unrivalled expertise. Together this will guarantee to transform the capabilities of marketing departments at enterprise organizations across the US market."
BlueVenn is one of the leading Customer Data Platform technologies in the world, differentiated by its ancillary capabilities for customer analytics, predictive modeling and omnichannel customer journey orchestration. The platform integrates customer data, behaviors and transactions from every area of the business creating a real-time 360˚ Single Customer View that the brand can then rely upon to fully understand their customers. It then enables the marketing team to plan and orchestrate lifecycle marketing programs to improve the customer experience across all online and offline channels. More than 400 brands around the world use BlueVenn's omnichannel marketing and customer data platform solutions to create personalized, targeted and relevant marketing.
Since 2013, InfiniteIQ Consulting has empowered companies to "Work Smarter" by incorporating modern data technologies and processes that act as force multipliers to rapidly drive increased value from data. InfiniteIQ's practices and services are structured to complement and enhance our clients' state of data management maturity and capabilities, ensuring a data foundation that is scalable, reliable, secure and trustworthy. Our consultants possess a diverse range of skills and have a track record of delivering exceptional value across enterprise, creating solutions that provide critical business insights enabling our clients to become data-driven. From our inception InfiniteIQ has guided industry leaders (from mid-size to Fortune 50) in their efforts to unlock the potential of their data, breaking down silos to ensure optimal business insight both immediately and in the future.
