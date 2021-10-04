CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a direct-to-consumer marketing and advertising agency that has fully converged services including production and creative, media planning and buying, commerce and sales support with analytics, announced today that its CEO, Rob Fallon, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Agency Council, the invitation-only, fee-based Community For Senior-Level Agency Executives.
Members are respected leaders and executives of PR, media, creative, and ad agencies who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of experience in their industry.
Fallon will contribute thought pieces on issues of utmost importance to marketing and advertising as the fields continue to be impacted by the pandemic. These will include articles on creative services, media buying and social media marketing.
In fact, Fallon has already been cited by the Forbes Agency Council in a roundup article about unique ways for brands to leverage TikTok. It can be found here: 17 Unique Ways For Brands To Leverage TikTok This Holiday Season (forbes.com).
Fallon is a creative and analytical thinker with over 20 years of experience in advertising. He's an outcome-focused executive who excels at connecting creatives with marketers. He has an outstanding leadership track record and has successfully shepherded thousands of successful projects in his career for both D2C products and giant household brands.
Diving into what makes a product or service special and developing the narrative of how to market it is Fallon's favorite part of his job. His "Make it Happen" leadership approach has helped lead Bluewater from infancy to explosive growth over the last 14 years. In his tenure, Fallon has helped Bluewater become an Inc. 5000 company four times, and an Adweek Top 100 fastest growing agency two years in a row. By the numbers, he has helped propel the agency to over $100 million dollars in revenue with a head count of nearly 100 employees headquartered in a 36,000 square foot studio. In 2018, Fallon was personally recognized for his business success as one of Tampa Bay's 40 under 40.
About the Forbes Agency Council:
Forbes, one of the most iconic media companies in the world, and the team behind the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), one of the most world-class entrepreneurship organizations, have partnered to create a new kind of professional community for top agency directors and chief executives that proactively connects them to each other as well as best-in-class resources based on their specific business needs.
After years of talking to top professionals about what they were missing, YEC's team started looking more closely at the professional and trade organizations available to the kinds of world-class founders, business owners, executives and professionals they work with every day. What they saw was an industry in need of an update; many such organizations offer only a limited roster of superficial benefits and do little to connect members to each other in meaningful ways.
By partnering, YEC and Forbes combined YEC's deep understanding of community building with Forbes' global reach and resources to create a better kind of professional organization -- one that considers what a leader needs in every facet of their business life, and provides one-on-one attention based on those individual needs.
Members, who are hand-selected by the Council's Selection Committee, will gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including the opportunity to share business insights on Forbes.com with tens of millions of monthly readers. The Forbes Agency Council is one of several industry-specific communities in the Forbes Councils network.
Other benefits and resources include a business services concierge team to connect members with curated resources like travel concierge services, financing, insurance, a global workspace network and volume discounts from hundreds of vetted vendors; exclusive access to members-only VIP events and experiences; and peer-to-peer learning and educational content, to name a few highlights.
And because Forbes Agency Council has a rigorous selection process, every member can be assured that they are part of a vetted peer community of the highest caliber.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater is an Inc. 5000 company and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency, employing over 100 people in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Spain.
Bluewater has one core metric of success: yours. We're a direct marketing and advertising agency converging all the services needed to be relevant to consumers where they live, work and play. Our experienced, talented team of converged professionals make us remarkable. We attack the work differently. We are always inquisitive. The pride and accountability we put in our work is at the root of what makes us better. Just ask to see our results. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
