CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a direct-to-consumer marketing and advertising agency that has fully converged services including production and creative, media planning and buying, commerce and sales support with analytics, announces the hiring of Producer Gia Ferrulo.
She onboards as the agency begins its exciting journey of adding new brands to its client roster and expanding their already impressive studios under the executive leadership of CEO Rob Fallon and President and COO Gina Pomponi.
"In a word, Gia's a firecracker! She's got a knack for hearing a brand's voice in her head, but her real superpower is orchestrating the execution of the creative messaging," said Fallon. "When I think about the products and brands she's successfully brought to the consumer in live shopping and the energy it takes to pull that off, it excites me having Gia on our team."
Gia Ferrulo is a veteran marketing and creative producer who is highly experienced in connecting artistic vison with brand strategy across multiple platforms. Gia brings over 20 combined years of experience in production, retail advertising, business development and management consulting. Her past positions include Supervising Producer for HSN, where she worked as production lead for HSN's on-air culinary business and Tony Little Brands. She also worked on the digital side, leading HSN.com's seasonal sitewide takeovers and special partnerships for global brands such as Disney, Toyota, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
As a Producer, Ferrulo brings significant experience to the table as a brand advocate and storyteller. Gia's a proven leader in all aspects of production and is further elevating Bluewater's creative ideation and award-winning production.
Pomponi said, "We are very excited to have Gia as a part of the Bluewater family. She gets the progression of the sale. In direct-to-consumer marketing, the creative structure absolutely matters, Gia's success in delivering creative with effective sales messaging makes her a key addition to our team."
Bluewater is an Inc. 5000 company and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency, employing over 100 people in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Spain.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater has one core metric of success: yours. We're a direct marketing and advertising agency converging all the services needed to be relevant to consumers where they live, work and play. Our experienced, talented team of converged professionals make us remarkable. We attack the work differently. We are always inquisitive. The pride and accountability we put in our work is at the root of what makes us better. Just ask to see our results. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
