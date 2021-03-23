WESTPORT, Conn., and SWANZEY, N.H., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private equity firm Bluff Point Associates has acquired True North Networks ("True North"), adding the managed services, private cloud hosting and Managed Security Service Provider ("MSSP") to its growing portfolio of technology companies serving the financial services industry. The transaction closed on March 12, 2021, and deal terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2002, True North Networks provides SEC-compliant information technology solutions, network security and support to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and other financial services organizations across the country. Founder and President Steven Ryder is recognized as a leading expert on the cybersecurity issues facing financial advisors.
"Technological innovation continues to propel RIAs and the wealth management industry forward as the need for data privacy, network speed and cybersecurity intensifies," said Bluff Point Associates Managing Director Kevin Fahey. "We believe there's a considerable demand for secure and flexible cloud-based solutions providers that understand how to serve RIAs and the regulatory framework they operate in, and we're committed to helping True North capitalize on this opportunity."
"We're excited about the next phase in True North's evolution, which enhances our ability to offer RIAs the most critical and innovative enterprise-level IT solutions that are compliant with regulatory guidance, along with our world-class expertise and support," said Steven Ryder, True North's President. "We're laser-focused on helping our clients use technology to drive their businesses forward securely in any environment and we're proud that we can continue to grow alongside them."
Ryder will continue to serve as President of True North, which will continue to be headquartered in Swanzey, New Hampshire. The company was previously employee-owned, and accordingly, every True North employee benefited from the acquisition.
About Bluff Point Associates
Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in the healthcare information services sector as well as information services companies supporting the banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience in recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to reach that potential. For more information regarding Bluff Point, visit http://www.bluffpt.com.
About True North Networks
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Swanzey, New Hampshire, True North Networks is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering managed IT services, private cloud hosting and support to independent RIAs and other organizations of varying sizes across the country. The company partners with leading technology firms to provide information and network security and support, eliminating IT issues before they cause expensive downtime. For more information, visit http://www.truenorthnetworks.com.
