LAS VEGAS , July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluIP, Inc., leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, announced today the appointment of Lasse Norgaard as Sr. Director, Product Offerings. Lasse brings with him more than 15 years of technology and telephony architecture leadership experience.
Norgaard, most recently, served as a Director of Profitability, Franchise Services, and Voice strategy for Marriott International, supporting over 5,700 hotels and 1 million guest rooms. Within Marriott, Lasse defined the brand standards for voice technology including Cloud PBX, DAS/CBRS, CRM integration, VoIP services, AI, as well as enhanced operational efficiencies across Marriott's vast portfolio of brands. In addition to this role, Lasse has led efforts and programs between IT and Franchise Management Companies with a business partnership group.
Notably, Lasse is a key player and visionary leader within the hospitality industry, having helped pave the way for other professionals implementing new voice and digital strategies. Part of the original group of technology pioneers, Lasse has influenced how change is adopted and how hosted voice, telecom and cloud PBX is deployed. Because of his diverse background and industry experience, coupled with his drive to influence change, BluIP is confident in his ability to assist in leading market adoption and impact in the future for both telecom and technology.
"I've been working with Lasse for the last seven years both at Marriott and on industry panels, and I've been impressed by his knowledge, experience and overall business acumen. Lasse has been a true partner and innovative thought leader in the industry," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO of BluIP. "He will be instrumental in delivering on customer needs and, most importantly, customer delight."
Lasse joins BluIP during a critical time for the BluIP customers. There's growing demand for AI and an emphasis on solving staffing challenges, BluIP will focus on providing products and solutions which solve these challenges. The AIVA Connect™ solution is primed for any industry and any customer type, with AIVA™ (Artificial Intelligent Virtual Agent, by BluIP) as its foundation and AIVA Connect™, the single-pane-of-glass solution developed by BluIP three years ago, the agent and operator console. This browser-based solution allows the BluIP customer to handle an entire customer journey within one window, from start to finish and will be the primary focus for the organization in the coming year. Lasse will assist the organization in preparations for market readiness and customer acceptance, while also implementing strategic product offerings.
"To be able to join a company such as BluIP where both customer service and technical solutions are in the top 1% is an honor. I have seen the solutions that BluIP can offer, and I am excited to help tailor the right solution(s) to the customer," said Norgaard.
To learn more about AIVA™, AIVA Connect™ or BluIP, call us at 1-800-GO-BLUIP or visit us online at https://aivaconnect.ai/ and http://www.bluip.com
About BluIP
BluIP delivers mission-critical products engineered for the SMB, large enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, retail, education, and public safety. Our cloud solutions portfolio includes hosted PBX with PMS integration, SIP trunking, E911, contact centers, AI virtual operator & agents' framework, rapid integration platform - blubridge and mobile applications like Behive Communications Platform. To learn more, visit http://www.bluip.com or https://aivaconnect.ai/
