INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blumenthal Brands Integrated ("BBI"), USA and Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd. ("TWO") are delighted to announce an exclusive licensing agreement, combining BBI's cutting edge product development capabilities and marketing skills with TWO's pan-India manufacturing, sales & distribution expertise. This collaboration aims to add significant convenience and efficiency to India's fast-growing automotive, industrial and hardware segments with the launch of iconic American brands GUNK® and LIQUID WRENCH® to professional and DIY consumers.
The BBI-TWO partnership brings together appropriate technology with a wide range of cutting-edge lubricants, penetrants, automotive and general-purpose degreasing and cleaning products with future plans to develop high-performance chemicals specifically aimed for the Indian market. BBI-TWO, together, have planned an initial rollout of imported GUNK® & LIQUID WRENCH® degreasers, absorbents, lubricants, penetrants, rust removers, greases, and corrosion inhibitors. Future plans include manufacturing in India and subsequent export to select countries.
BBI's commitment to global expansion of its legendary brands through regional manufacturing and distribution is reaffirmed by this partnership. This is the company's fourth licensed manufacturing agreement, and the third in the last two years, with others already in place in the UK, Mexico, and Poland.
About Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd.
Tide Water Oil, headquartered in Kolkata, India, is a leading player in the Indian lubricant industry since 1928. The company, which owns the century-old Veedol™ brand globally, with presence in 69 countries worldwide through 5 subsidiaries and many Franchisees. In India, TWO's strong distribution network of 50 distributors, 450 direct dealers and over 50,000 retail outlets ensures reach & availability.
About Blumenthal Brands Integrated, LLC
The Charlotte, NC, USA-based Blumenthal Brands Integrated, LLC formulates, markets and distributes high-performance chemicals under the brand names GUNK®, LIQUID WRENCH® and TITESEAL®. The company's products are distributed in North America and internationally in 90+ countries across multiple segments, including automotive, retail, industrial and hardware. BBI's products are global leaders in several specialty chemical categories, including engine cleaning and degreasing (GUNK®) and specialty lubricants and penetrants (LIQUID WRENCH®).
Blumenthal Brands Integrated, LLC
Alex Okounev
Vice President Customer Experience and Sales
+1-704-621-5407
Tide Water Oil Co.
Arijit Basu
Executive Director
+91 33 22428210
SOURCE Blumenthal Brands Integrated, LLC