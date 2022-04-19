Combined company will operate 42 offices serving the U.S. coast to coast
DENVER, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 12, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Hartford, Connecticut-based American Integrity Restoration (AIR).
The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 42 offices in 19 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by AIR, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Connecticut and Rhode Island markets.
"AIR has built a rock-solid reputation as a 'beacon of light' guiding its clients through a difficult time," said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "Partnering with them allows us to join with some truly amazing people and better serve our clients in New England and throughout the U.S."
Founded in 2005, AIR was formed to provide compassionate, ethical, quality service to business and property owners in southern New England who have suffered property damage. AIR co-owner and president Greg Anapol will serve as vice president of the merged firm's Hartford office. Company founder and co-owner Steve Weir will join the BluSky business development team. Bisping will continue as CEO of the merged firm.
"We're enthusiastic about joining forces with BluSky," said Weir. "Their core values and commitment to customer service align well with ours and, together, we'll continue serving our customers and restoring peace of mind. We will also continue our support and advocacy for our customers and the industries we serve."
Anapol added, "I'm very excited to partner with the BluSky team and continue building an organization with deep roots in integrity and commitment to our employees."
Today's announcement is the ninth in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last five years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.
