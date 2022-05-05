Combined company will operate 46 offices serving the U.S. coast to coast
DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Orlando, Florida-based Florida Catastrophe Corp. (FLA-CAT).
The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 46 offices in 19 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by FLA-CAT, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Orlando, Lakeland, Daytona Beach, and Melbourne markets.
"FLA-CAT and BluSky share similar missions and core values, which is our primary focus when choosing a new partner," said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "We will be stronger together and all of our customers will benefit."
Founded in 1981, family-owned and operated FLA-CAT provides restoration services to commercial, residential, government, and educational institutions in central Florida. FLA-CAT co-owner Eric Lueck will join the BluSky leadership team as a regional vice president. Co-owner Reggie Bergeron plans to step away from day-to-day operations of the merged company. Bisping will continue as CEO of the merged firm.
"We look forward to our partnership with BluSky," said Lueck. "We admire the growth that BluSky has demonstrated, and we want our staff to benefit from the opportunities that come with additional locations and expanded services. We're proud to now be part of the BluSky family."
Today's announcement is the tenth in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last five years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
