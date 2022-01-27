DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Aaron Rich as its chief information officer. In the newly created CIO role, Rich is responsible for ensuring IT strategies and processes support company growth and implementing industry best security practices.
"Aaron brings over two decades of technology implementation and leadership experience," said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. "He's well-positioned to lead our information technology initiatives and I'm pleased to welcome him to our leadership team."
Rich began his career in the software and systems integration industry more than 20 years ago after earning a computer science degree from Purdue University. His career highlights include building and launching a new claims administration application in the commercial insurance space and his work in the energy sector that drove energy savings by smoothing out peak loads on the grid by leveraging smart thermostats.
