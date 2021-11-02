FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jona Easley as vice president of its Fayetteville, North Carolina, office. In his new role, Easley will be responsible for managing all of BluSky's Fayetteville branch operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.
"Jona has the leadership experience and proven track record of success that's necessary for a growing office," said Travis Vogt, BluSky regional vice president. "I am confident that he will be a strong asset to the team."
Easley comes to BluSky with 28 years of sales and emergency disaster service and restoration experience. He has extensive background in large loss, hurricane, flood and fire restoration. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Phoenix.
